Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Tight ends

Byes: Buffalo, Cincinnati, Dallas, Seattle

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Delanie Walker vs. Indianapolis Colts Had it not been for a penalty on Jonnu Smith, Walker would have had a big stat line last week. Regardless, he needs to be in your starting lineup against a Colts team that has struggled against tight ends this season. Walker has also owned them during his career, recording 11-plus PPR points in all but one of eight meetings as a Titan. vs. Cameron Brate vs. Arizona Cardinals Brate has been on the field for just 57 percent of Tampa Bay's offensive snaps, but he's also tied for the league lead in PPR points per snaps (0.36) among tight ends. He's also found the end zone in each of his last three games. I'd continue to ride Brate against the Cardinals, who surrendered 29.2 PPR points to tight ends last week. vs. Evan Engram vs. Denver Broncos Engram was held to zero fantasy points a week ago, but don't let that keep you from starting him against the Broncos. The Giants are down several wide receivers, including Odell Beckham Jr., so Eli Manning will lean on the rookie more often. The matchup is favorable too, as Denver has given up 15.1 PPR points a game to the position. vs. Austin Seferian-Jenkins vs. New England Patriots Seferian-Jenkins, listed as a start 'em last week, produced six catches and 14.9 fantasy points in a win over the Browns. I'd keep him active against the Patriots, who have surrendered an average of 5.6 receptions, four touchdowns and 17.08 PPR points a game to opposing tight ends. ASJ remains a free agent in countless leagues. vs. Ryan Griffin vs. Cleveland Browns This is what it's come down to, folks ... Griffin is a start 'em at what is a weak tight end position. That's due to a favorable matchup against the Browns, who have allowed four tight ends to finish in the top 10 in PPR points at the position this season. Griffin is a free agent in most leagues, so claim him as a potential matchup-based streamer. Start 'Em: Coby Fleener vs. Lions, Zach Miller at Ravens

Sleepers: George Kittle at Redskins, A.J. Derby vs. Giants

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Martellus Bennett vs. Minnesota Vikings Bennett continues to flounder in the Packers offense, as he ranks 25th in fantasy points among tight ends in standard scoring leagues. He's also still without a touchdown as a Packer, and the veteran has scored just once in his last nine games dating back to last season. Bennett also has a tough road game ahead against the Vikings. vs. Jared Cook vs. Los Angeles Chargers Cook ranks 11th in PPR points among tight ends, but he's found the end zone just once and has scored fewer than eight points in three of his last four games. He also has a tough matchup against the Chargers, who held Engram to zero fantasy points, Travis Kelce to 0.1, and rank among the toughest defenses against tight ends. vs. Eric Ebron vs. New Orleans Saints You might be looking at this week's matchup against the Saints and think Ebron has some appeal as a starter, but that's not the case. While the UNC product does have 23 targets, which is 14 more than Darren Fells, their snap percentages are close. Also, it was Fells who saw the red-zone looks against the Panthers. Keep Ebron benched. vs. Julius Thomas vs. Atlanta Falcons Thomas has had a less than stellar start to his Miami career, posting just 86 yards with no touchdowns in his first four games. He's also seen a mere 16 targets, and his snap count has dropped down to 64 percent. His luck is unlikely to change against the Falcons, who have allowed just 45.6 yards per game to tight ends this season. vs. Antonio Gates vs. Oakland Raiders Gates has been a non-factor for the Chargers and fantasy alike, posting a combined 71 yards with no touchdowns over the last three weeks. He's also seen his snap percentage and target totals shrink as those of Hunter Henry are on the rise. So even against a division rival like the Raiders, Gates is still not a solid streamable option. Sit 'Em: Jack Doyle at Titans (MNF), Jesse James at Chiefs

Busts: Jordan Reed vs. 49ers, Ed Dickson vs. Eagles (TNF)

