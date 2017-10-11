Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Wide receivers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.

Byes: Buffalo, Cincinnati, Dallas, Seattle

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - T.Y. Hilton vs. Tennessee Titans Hilton, listed as a start 'em last week, went off for 177 yards and 24.7 PPR points in a win over the 49ers. He should remain hot against the Titans, who have allowed the third-most points (39.64 PPR) to wideouts this season. Hilton also dominated this AFC South rival last season, posting 12 receptions for 230 yards and two touchdowns. vs. Larry Fitzgerald vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fitzgerald hasn't been the most consistent wideout in fantasy football this season, scoring 44 percent of his PPR points in just one game. Still, this week's matchup versus the Buccaneers makes him a solid start. Their defense has allowed the most PPR points (48.3 PPG) to wideouts overall, including a ridiculous 62.2 points on the road. vs. Chris Hogan vs. New York Jets Hogan has been one of the most underrated wide receivers in fantasy football this season, ranking fifth in PPR formats with just 2.8 fewer points than Stefon Diggs. He should remain in your starting lineup this week against the Jets, who have allowed five touchdowns to wideouts in their first four games. Look for Hogan to hulk up again. vs. Golden Tate vs. New Orleans Saints Tate has been a disappointment over the last two weeks, scoring a combined 15.9 PPR points with no touchdowns. I'd keep the faith in the former Golden Domer, however, as the Saints have allowed an average of 35.6 PPR points to wideouts at home. Their defense has also given up the third-most receiving yards (485) to slot wideouts. vs. Adam Thielen vs. Green Bay Packers Thielen's stat line was a modest 9.5 PPR points in last week's win over the Bears, but I'm looking for bigger things when he faces the Packers. Their defense has allowed an average of 186 receiving yards and the fourth-most PPR points (40.95 PPR) to wideouts on the road. Slot receivers have scored three touchdowns overall. Start 'Em: Kelvin Benjamin vs. Eagles (TNF), Rishard Matthews vs. Colts (MNF)

Sleepers: Jaron Brown vs. Buccaneers, Jermaine Kearse vs. Patriots

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Sammy Watkins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Watkins hasn't done much in the stat sheets this season, scoring five or fewer PPR points in three of his first five games including a goose egg in last week's loss to the Seahawks. He should remain on your bench this week as well, as the Rams will go up against cornerback Jalen Ramsey and a Jaguars defense that's tough on wideouts. vs. Demaryius Thomas vs. New York Giants Fantasy fans in standard scoring leagues should beware Thomas this week based on a tough matchup against cornerback Janoris Jenkins and the Giants. Over the first five weeks, the G-Men have allowed double-digit points to just one No. 1 fantasy wideout (Mike Evans). The other four averaged a mere 4.77 points in standard leagues. vs. Martavis Bryant vs. Kansas City Chiefs This week's matchup against the Chiefs is favorable on paper, but Bryant's career numbers on the road make him a real risk in fantasy land. In 12 career games outside of Heinz Field, the talented wideout has averaged three catches for 46 yards and has found the end zone just three times. At best, Bryant is a desperation flex starter. vs. Randall Cobb vs. Minnesota Vikings Cobb was shut down last week in Dallas, scoring just 6.9 PPR points and finishing without a touchdown for the third time in four games this season. He's a good bet to record another mediocre stat line against the Vikings, who have held Cobb to a mere 12 receptions for 131 yards with one touchdown in four career games in Minnesota. vs. Nelson Agholor vs. Carolina Panthers Agholor found the end zone and posted a stellar 19.3 PPR points in last week's win over the Cardinals, but he's still not a solid option for fantasy fans. The USC product had produced a combined 20.7 points in his previous three games, and the Panthers have surrendered the ninth-fewest receiving yards (310) to opposing slot receivers. Sit 'Em: Danny Amendola at Jets, Kendall Wright at Ravens

Busts: Amari Cooper vs. Chargers, Terrelle Pryor vs. 49ers

