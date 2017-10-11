Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Running backs

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.

Byes: Buffalo, Cincinnati, Dallas, Seattle

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Marshawn Lynch vs. Los Angeles Chargers If you've watched the Chargers defense this season, you know exactly why Lynch should go all Beast Mode this week. Los Angeles has surrendered an average of 36.7 PPR points to running backs over the last two weeks, and the position is averaging a ridiculous 5.47 rush yards per attempt this year. I also like Jalen Richard as a sleeper. vs. C.J. Anderson vs. New York Giants Anderson and the Broncos are fresh off a bye week, and he's a solid fantasy option ahead of this week's home matchup against the Giants. Over the last two weeks, the G-Men have surrendered an average of 28.10 PPR points per game to running backs. This unit has also given up 12-plus PPR points to four runners in five weeks. vs. Alvin Kamara vs. Detroit Lions The trade that sent Adrian Peterson to the Cardinals opens up more opportunities for both Mark Ingram and Kamara this week. While the Lions have been tough on runners overall, this defense has surrendered 6.4 catches and the sixth-most receiving yards (58.2 YPG) per game to opposing backs. Start the rookie start this week. vs. Javorius Allen vs. Chicago Bears The Ravens backfield has been tough to predict at times, but Allen did lead the team in snaps (47) and touches (25) in last week's win over the Raiders. I'd put him into your starting lineup as a flex against the Bears. Their defense has allowed double-digit PPR fantasy points to at least one opposing runner in every game this season. vs. Ameer Abdullah vs. New Orleans Saints Abdullah has seen his numbers rise and fall on a regular basis, but I do like him based on this week's matchup against the Saints. Their defense has allowed an average of almost 28 PPR points per game to backs, including the most receptions (8.0 RPG) and the most receiving yards (75.8 YPG) to the position. Consider Abdullah a nice flex. Start 'Em: Jay Ajayi at Falcons, Lamar Miller vs. Browns

Sleepers: Mike Gillislee at Jets, Elijah McGuire vs. Patriots

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Adrian Peterson vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Peterson is back on the fantasy radar after a trade to the Cardinals, but should he be in your starting lineup? Well, he's averaged 2.13 yards per attempt since last season, and the Cardinals rank last in yards before contact (0.9) at running back. The Bucs have also allowed just 15.85 points per game to runners in standard formats. vs. Frank Gore vs. Tennessee Titans Gore has scored 10-plus PPR points in each of his last four games, so this is more of a sit 'em for owners in standard scoring formats. The veteran lost work to rookie Marlon Mack a week ago, and it looks like the Colts are trending toward going to more of a committee situation moving forward. If that's the case, Gore becomes a serious risk. vs. Isaiah Crowell vs. Houston Texans Crowell saw his touches rise against the Jets last week, but he still finished with just 67 total yards and a modest 8.7 PPR fantasy points. His numbers don't figure to rise much this week either, as the Texans have allowed the fifth-fewest PPR points (19.08 PPG) to running backs. If you do start a Browns runner, it should be Duke Johnson. vs. Latavius Murray vs. Green Bay Packers Murray didn't look like much of a playmaker in his first real run with the Vikings, and it showed in the stat sheets as Jerick McKinnon took most of the backfield work in a win over the Bears. That's what we'll see against the Packers too, as McKinnon seems like the Minnesota back to own in fantasy leagues. Keep Murray on the bench. vs. Wayne Gallman vs. Denver Broncos Gallman figures to see more work in the Giants offense after a week that saw them lose several prominent players, but the rookie will be hard to trust against the Broncos. This defense, fresh off a bye week, has surrendered the fewest PPR points (14.38 PPG) to running backs. Gallman also figures to share touches with Orleans Darkwa. Sit 'Em: Tarik Cohen at Ravens, Jonathan Stewart vs. Eagles (TNF)

Busts: LeGarrette Blount at Panthers (TNF), Aaron Jones at Vikings

