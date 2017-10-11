Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Quarterbacks

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.

Byes: Buffalo, Cincinnati, Dallas, Seattle

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Deshaun Watson vs. Cleveland Browns Watson has been on absolute fire since taking over as the starter in Houston, scoring a combined 12 touchdowns and almost 90 fantasy points over the last three weeks. His success on the gridiron should continue against the Browns, who have allowed 11 scoring strikes and an average of 19.97 fantasy points a game to quarterbacks. vs. Matthew Stafford vs. New Orleans Saints Stafford has been inconsistent in the stat sheets so far this season, but it's hard not to like him this week ahead of a matchup in New Orleans. No team in the league has allowed more fantasy points (30.78 PPG) to opposing quarterbacks at home this season, so don't be surprised to see Stafford finish with a solid stat line this week. vs. Kirk Cousins vs. San Francisco 49ers Cousins and the Redskins are fresh off a bye week, and an upcoming matchup against the 49ers makes him a solid starter for fantasy owners. San Francisco has struggled against quarterbacks overall this season, allowing eight total touchdowns, an average of 266.4 passing yards and almost 18 fantasy points per contest to the position. vs. Jameis Winston vs. Arizona Cardinals Winston hasn't put up monster numbers, but he has scored 18-plus fantasy points in two straight games and has a nice matchup against the Cardinals next. Arizona's defense has struggled this season, allowing 22-plus fantasy points to three of the first five quarterbacks to face them including 27.26 points to Carson Wentz last week. vs. Carson Palmer vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Palmer and the Cardinals have thrown the football a ton this season, thought that could change with the recent acquisition of Adrian Peterson. But with four teams on a bye and a matchup against the Buccaneers, he is still a viable starter. Tampa Bay has allowed an average of almost 20 fantasy points a game to quarterbacks. Start 'Em: Cam Newton vs. Eagles (TNF), Matt Ryan vs. Dolphins

Sleepers: Jacoby Brissett at Titans (MNF), Kevin Hogan at Texans

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Ben Roethlisberger vs. Kansas City Chiefs I whiffed on Big Ben last week, but sitting him on the road is almost always a home run of a prediction. He's averaged right around 13 fantasy points per game on the road since 2014, and his totals this season (12.75 PPG) don't signal an improvement on this trend. Roethlisberger should be benched in all formats against Kansas City. vs. Derek Carr vs. Los Angeles Chargers Carr will return to action for the Raiders this week, but should he be back in your fantasy lineup? The Chargers have held each of the last four quarterbacks to face them to fewer than 16 fantasy points, including Wentz and the red-hot Alex Smith. Carr also has just four touchdowns and three picks in his last three games against the Bolts. vs. Eli Manning vs. Denver Broncos Manning has recorded 22-plus fantasy points in two of his last three starts, but it's hard to trust him without Odell Beckham Jr., Brandon Marshall and other offensive weapons in the pass attack. What's worse, the veteran will have to face a Broncos defense that has surrendered an average of just 15.85 points a game to quarterbacks. vs. Jay Cutler vs. Atlanta Falcons Cutler might look like a decent bye-week replacement ahead of a matchup against the Falcons, but the opposite is true. Atlanta has allowed just five touchdown passes and an average of 15 fantasy points a game to quarterbacks this season. What's more, Cutler has been unable to exploit good matchups in the last three weeks. vs. Brian Hoyer vs. Washington Redskins Hoyer put up a nice stat line (22.12 points) last week in Indianapolis, and he's now scored 20-plus fantasy points in two of his last three games. Regardless, he's not a recommended start this week ahead of a bad matchup against the Redskins. Their defense has allowed an average of just 12.05 fantasy points to quarterbacks at home. Sit 'Em: Marcus Mariota vs. Colts (MNF), Jared Goff at Jaguars

Busts: Carson Wentz at Panthers (TNF), Philip Rivers at Raiders

