Like/Dislike: Avoid Ben Roethlisberger ... even at home

So I had Andy Dalton in a league ([deity] damn it, Rank ... stop talking about your fantasy teams!) and started 3-0. That's right. Even with two miserable starts, I was able to jump out to a nice 3-0 start. And I didn't want to bench him because, well, that would have been a blow to team chemistry. If there's one statistic I care about most in fantasy football, it's guile. And heart. And when my team is moving along well because the team seems to get along, I don't want to rock the boat. So I started Dalton last week. Because obviously. It was a great matchup. Funny story, I had my Andy Dalton will throw four TDs 'Don't @ me' dropped from my "Good Morning Football Weekend" segment last week. But if you ask me, I'd rather have Dalton throw four touchdowns and have my fantasy team win, than just getting a prediction on air and having it blow up in my face. Another funny story, I kept starting Dalton, he threw four touchdowns and I didn't win. That's right, I somehow found a way to blow it. All right. The Stronghold had a lot of back reading to do this week. This week kind of sucked, so let's jump into it. And without further ado ...