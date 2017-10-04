Picking the Perfect Week 5 fantasy football lineup

So you think you're perfect, eh? Well don't just talk about it. Be about it. Prove to your friends and (more importantly) strangers you'll never meet that you're a fantasy football genius. Every week, set the perfect fantasy lineup for your chance to win one million dollars. You could use a million dollars, right? Right. Haven't joined NFL Perfect Challenge yet? Don't worry, you can get started in just a few seconds RIGHT HERE.

Below are the Perfect Challenge picks for Week 5 from The NFL Fantasy Stronghold.

Matt Franciscovich's Week 5 lineup (on Twitter @MattFranchise)

The Patriots have problems on defense, not on offense. So starting Tom Brady, Chris Hogan and Rob Gronkowski makes plenty of sense against a middle-of-the-road Buccaneers defense. I would have called Franchise a homer for taking Le'Veon Bell except that the Jaguars rushing defense has been pretty terrible. Can Todd Gurley stay hot against the Seahawks? Mike Evans against the Pats secondary feels like stealing. The Lions defense has been a turnover factory. And Ka'imi Fairbairn.

Alex Gelhar's Week 5 lineup (on Twitter @AlexGelhar)

Jameis Winston and DeSean Jackson to pick on the Patriots deep feels like a fun play. Lev Bell is back. Ezekiel Elliott should eat against the Packers. Jordy Nelson should pick on the Cowboys secondary. Gronk's gonna Gronk and the Eagles should harass the Cardinals' up-and-down offense. And Dan Bailey.

Matt Harmon's Week 5 lineup (on Twitter @MattHarmon_BYB)

Harmon thinks outside of the TNF box with Aaron Rodgers against the Cowboys. Hey, Le'veon Bell is still here. Doug Martin is looking for a big return against New England. Odell Beckham is good at football and facing a suspect Chargers' secondary. Harmon believes in Dez this week -- even if few other people do. Gronk good. The Ravens defense could get right against the Derek Carr-less Raiders. And Stephen Gostkowski.

Marcas Grant's Week 5 lineup (on Twitter @MarcasG)

'Sup, Tom Brady. How you doin', Le'Veon Bell? Forget about bad hips ... Carlos Hyde will put in work against the Colts this weekend. Yo, Mike Evans! Larry Fitzgerald is outrunning Father Time. He can outrun the Eagles secondary. I'm a little surprised for the lack of love over Cameron Brate (the current TE8) against one of the league's worst defenses. The Rams front should be able to get after Russell Wilson and the bad Seahawks offensive line. And Justin Tucker.

Those are our picks for Week 5. Hit us up on Twitter with your lineup. Enjoy the games!

