Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 5: Defenses

Byes: Atlanta, Denver, New Orleans, Washington

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers You might not know it, but the Lions have the best defense in fantasy football after four weeks. In fact, this unit has scored no fewer than 12 fantasy points in a single contest. That trend should continue at home against the Panthers, as defenses have posted an average of 8.25 fantasy points versus Cam Newton and his offense this year. vs. Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears The Vikings defense has failed to score eight or more fantasy points in three of their first four games, but you have to like them in what is a plus matchup against the Bears. While there is some excitement over Mitchell Trubisky's first NFL start, remember that he's still a rookie and a prime candidate to commit a few giveaways this week. vs. Philadelphia Eagles vs. Arizona Cardinals It'll be a battle of the birds when the Cardinals travel east to face the Eagles in Philadelphia for an NFC contest. Arizona's offensive line is a mess due to injuries, as the Niners sacked Carson Palmer six times a week ago. Look for the Eagles to apply a ton of pressure on the veteran quarterback and force him into a few giveaways too. vs. Oakland Raiders vs. Baltimore Ravens Over the last two weeks, defenses that have faced Joe Flacco and the Ravens have recorded a combined six sacks, allowed a total of 16 points and averaged 13 fantasy points. Enter the Raiders, who will host Baltimore and are available in more than 80 percent of NFL.com leagues. Consider Oakland a solid streamer in all fantasy formats. Start 'Em: Bills D/ST at Bengals, Steelers D/ST vs. Jaguars

Sleepers: Ravens D/ST at Raiders, Jets D/ST at Browns

Sit' Em vs. Sit of the Week - Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys Green Bay's defenses put up a solid 10-point performance in last week's win over the Bears, but I'd look for another streamable defense based on an upcoming matchup against the Cowboys. Over their first four games, just one defense has scored more than five fantasy points against Dak Prescott and the potent Dallas offense. vs. Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs The Texans defense put up a massive 19-point stat line in a blowout win over the Titans a week ago, but an upcoming matchup against the Chiefs makes this unit a risk for fantasy owners. Kansas City's offensive doesn't commit a lot of turnovers, as defenses have averaged just 3.33 fantasy points per contest against them this year. vs. Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Pittsburgh Steelers The Jaguars defense ranks second in fantasy points at the position after four weeks, but I'd still beware this weekend's matchup in Pittsburgh. Since 2015, the Steelers have averaged the third-most points (29.2 PPG), the third-most total yards (402.8 YPG) and committed the seventh-fewest giveaways (20) among home teams. vs. Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams I know, the Seahawks defense is tough to sit in fantasy leagues. Just keep these things in mind. First, the Seahawks have struggled against the Rams in recent seasons. Second, their defense has scored six fantasy points on the road compared to 28 at home. Finally, defenses have averaged the fewest fantasy points against Los Angeles. Sit 'Em: Buccaneers D/ST vs. Patriots (TNF), Cowboys D/ST vs. Packers

Busts: Patriots D/ST at Buccaneers (TNF), Chiefs D/ST at Texans

