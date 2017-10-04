Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 5: Kickers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.

Byes: Atlanta, Denver, New Orleans, Washington

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Dan Bailey vs. Green Bay Packers Bailey's totals have been mediocre at best over the last three weeks, as he's scored a combined 17 fantasy points in that time. He should see a spike in production this week, however, as he'll face a Packers team that has allowed two kickers to score nine or more fantasy points against them thus far. This could be a serious shootout in Dallas. vs. Greg Zuerlein vs. Seattle Seahawks Zuerlein went off last week in Dallas, scoring 23 fantasy points against a Cowboys defense that had allowed a combined 14 points to the previous three opposing kickers. This week's matchup is a good one on paper, as the Seahawks have surrendered nine field goals and an average of 8.25 fantasy points to opposing kickers so far this year. vs. Justin Tucker vs. Oakland Raiders Tucker has had a bad start to the season, scoring a combined 18 fantasy points in his first four games. Still, a matchup against the Raiders makes him worth one more roll of the dice. Oakland has surrendered an average of 9.75 fantasy points a game to the position, and no kicker has had fewer than eight points against them. vs. Adam Vinatieri vs. San Francisco 49ers Vinatieri has failed to score more than seven fantasy points in a single game this season, but it's hard to ignore this weekend's favorable matchup against the 49ers. Over the first four weeks, San Francisco has allowed 11 or more fantasy points to three different kickers. That includes a 14-pointer to Phil Dawson just one weekend ago. Start 'Em: Jake Elliott vs. Cardinals, Matt Prater vs. Panthers

Sleepers: Harrison Butker at Texans, Nick Folk vs. Patriots (TNF)

Sit' Em vs. Sit of the Week - Jason Myers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Myers ranks ninth in fantasy points among kickers this season, but an upcoming matchup against the Steelers makes him a less attractive option. Pittsburgh has surrendered an average of just 3.75 fantasy points per game to kickers, and no one at the position has put up more than five fantasy points against them. Consider Myers a risk. vs. Stephen Hauschka vs. Cincinnati Bengals Hauschka went off last week against the Falcons, scoring 15 fantasy points while nailing a pair of field goals of 50-plus yards. Still, you have to expect some regression from the 33 points he's scored in the last two weeks when he faces the Bengals. This unit has surrendered an average of just 6.25 fantasy points a game to kickers in 2017. vs. Graham Gano vs. Detroit Lions Gano ranks 10th in fantasy points among kickers after four weeks, but don't be surprised if he puts up a less-than-stellar total in a road matchup against the Lions. Their defense has allowed just one kicker to score more than five points against them this season, and the position has averaged a mere 5.5 points against them overall. vs. Chandler Catanzaro vs. Cleveland Browns Catanzaro has been one of the more reliable kickers in fantasy football, scoring no fewer than eight fantasy points in each of his first four games. Still, it's tough to overlook the fact that this week's opponents, the Browns, have surrendered an average of just 5.75 fantasy points per game to kickers. Keep Catanzaro on the sidelines. Sit 'Em: Chris Boswell vs. Jaguars, Steven Hauschka at Bengals

Busts: Blair Walsh at Rams, Phil Dawson at Colts

