Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 5: Tight ends

Byes: Atlanta, Denver, New Orleans, Washington

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Delanie Walker vs. Miami Dolphins Walker's totals have been a lot less impressive over the last two weeks, as he's compiled a combined 82 yards against the Seahawks and Texans. I do like him to turn it around against the Dolphins, however. Miami's defense has surrendered an average of six catches and 13.53 PPR fantasy points per game to tight ends thus far. vs. Charles Clay vs. Cincinnati Bengals You might not know it, but Clay ranks an impressive third in PPR fantasy points among tight ends after four weeks. I'd keep him active against the Bengals, who surrendered the third-most PPR points (17.69) to the position at home last season. Clay will also continue to see lots of targets with Jordan Matthews expected to miss time. vs. Jared Cook vs. Baltimore Ravens The tight end position has been difficult to predict this season, so your best bet is to stick with your studs or simply play the matchups. Cook fits into the latter part of that statement, as he'll face a Ravens defense that has allowed 22-plus PPR points to opposing tight ends in two of their first four games. Cook is a free agent in some leagues. vs. Hunter Henry vs. New York Giants I had Henry listed as a start 'em last week, and he came through with a touchdown and almost 10 fantasy points against the Eagles. Next up is a date with another NFC East opponent, the Giants. After four weeks, no team has allowed more receiving yards (77.3 YPG), touchdowns (five) or PPR points (21.98 PPG) than these G-Men. vs. Cameron Brate vs. New England Patriots Brate has posted consecutive double-digit stat lines in PPR formats, and this week's matchup against the Patriots makes him startable once again. New England fields the worst defense in the league after four weeks, and tight ends have averaged 65.5 yards and 16.9 PPR fantasy points against them. Brate could be available on the wire. Start 'Em: Austin Seferian-Jenkins at Browns, Evan Engram vs. Chargers

Sleepers: Jesse James vs. Jaguars, Benjamin Watson at Raiders

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Jason Witten vs. Green Bay Packers Witten was a useful fantasy option in the first two games of the season, but he's scored a combined 3.6 PPR points in his last two starts. Next up is a date with the Packers, who have held Witten to an average of 4.2 catches for 48.8 yards with just one touchdown in their last five meetings. Keep Witten on the sidelines this weekend. vs. Eric Ebron vs. Carolina Panthers Ebron continues to disappoint fantasy fans, as he's scored five or more PPR fantasy points just once in his first four games of the season. The veteran out of North Carolina will remain a risk against the Panthers, who have surrendered an average of just 38.4 yards and 7.35 PPR points per contest to opposing tight ends this season. vs. Martellus Bennett vs. Dallas Cowboys Bennett might be due for a breakout game, but can owners wait much longer? With no touchdowns and an average of 35.2 yards per game, the veteran is almost at the point of being droppable in standard formats. The matchup against the Cowboys is unfavorable too, as opposing tight ends have averaged 6.28 points against them. vs. Jack Doyle vs. San Francisco 49ers Doyle has been on the field for 92 percent of the Colts snaps and has seen 23 targets this season, but he's scored eight or more PPR points just once in his first four games. While a game against the Niners might seem favorable, their defense actually held Greg Olsen and Jimmy Graham to a combined 4.9 PPR points earlier this season. vs. Julius Thomas vs. Tennessee Titans Thomas has had a less than stellar start to his Miami career, posting just 71 yards with no touchdowns in his first three games. He's also seen a mere 12 targets despite being on the field for just short of 80 percent of the team's offensive snaps. While a matchup versus the Titans seems favorable, Thomas is hard to trust right now. Sit 'Em: Tyler Kroft vs. Bills, David Njoku vs. Jets

Busts: Jimmy Graham at Rams, Zach Miller vs. Vikings (MNF)

