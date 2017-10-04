Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 5: Wide receivers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.

Byes: Atlanta, Denver, New Orleans, Washington

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Larry Fitzgerald vs. Philadelphia Eagles Fitzgerald saw a mere four targets last week as Carson Palmer spread the football around against the 49ers. He still scored a touchdown, however, and a matchup against a vulnerable Eagles pass defense keeps him in the start 'em portion of this column. This unit has allowed the sixth-most PPR points to No. 1 wide receivers. vs. T.Y. Hilton vs. San Francisco 49ers Hilton has been a disappointment for fantasy owners to this point, but who can blame him with Andrew Luck out of action? Regardless, I do like the veteran when the Colts face off against the 49ers. Their defense has surrendered five touchdown catches and an average of more than 37 PPR fantasy points to opposing wide receivers in 2017. vs. DeVante Parker vs. Tennessee Titans How about we double up on the Dolphins wideouts this week? I'd start Parker and Jarvis Landry against a Titans defense that has allowed a league-high eight touchdowns and the second-most PPR points to wide receivers (44.5 PPG) this season. While I do like Landry more in PPR leagues, I'd start Parker across the board this week. vs. Pierre Garcon vs. Indianapolis Colts Garcon, listed as a sit 'em last week, finished with a mere 7.6 PPR points against Patrick Peterson and the Cardinals. He should have a much easier time against his old team, the Colts (revenge?), who have allowed the fourth-most receiving yards (187.8 YPG) and the ninth-most PPR fantasy points (36.15 PPG) to wide receivers. vs. Adam Thielen vs. Chicago Bears Thielen has lost two fumbles and hasn't scored a touchdown this season, but he still ranks 12th in PPR points among wide receivers. He could find the end zone on Monday night, though, as the Bears have surrendered the second-most touchdowns (four) to opposing slot receivers this season. Consider Thielen a viable flex starter. Start 'Em: Chris Hogan at Buccaneers (TNF), DeSean Jackson vs. Patriots (TNF)

Sleepers: Randall Cobb at Cowboys, Sterling Shepard vs. Chargers

