Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 5: Wide receivers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team.
Byes: Atlanta, Denver, New Orleans, Washington
Start 'Em
Start of the Week - Larry Fitzgerald vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Fitzgerald saw a mere four targets last week as Carson Palmer spread the football around against the 49ers. He still scored a touchdown, however, and a matchup against a vulnerable Eagles pass defense keeps him in the start 'em portion of this column. This unit has allowed the sixth-most PPR points to No. 1 wide receivers.
T.Y. Hilton vs. San Francisco 49ers
Hilton has been a disappointment for fantasy owners to this point, but who can blame him with Andrew Luck out of action? Regardless, I do like the veteran when the Colts face off against the 49ers. Their defense has surrendered five touchdown catches and an average of more than 37 PPR fantasy points to opposing wide receivers in 2017.
DeVante Parker vs. Tennessee Titans
How about we double up on the Dolphins wideouts this week? I'd start Parker and Jarvis Landry against a Titans defense that has allowed a league-high eight touchdowns and the second-most PPR points to wide receivers (44.5 PPG) this season. While I do like Landry more in PPR leagues, I'd start Parker across the board this week.
Pierre Garcon vs. Indianapolis Colts
Garcon, listed as a sit 'em last week, finished with a mere 7.6 PPR points against Patrick Peterson and the Cardinals. He should have a much easier time against his old team, the Colts (revenge?), who have allowed the fourth-most receiving yards (187.8 YPG) and the ninth-most PPR fantasy points (36.15 PPG) to wide receivers.
Adam Thielen vs. Chicago Bears
Thielen has lost two fumbles and hasn't scored a touchdown this season, but he still ranks 12th in PPR points among wide receivers. He could find the end zone on Monday night, though, as the Bears have surrendered the second-most touchdowns (four) to opposing slot receivers this season. Consider Thielen a viable flex starter.
Start 'Em: Chris Hogan at Buccaneers (TNF), DeSean Jackson vs. Patriots (TNF)
Sleepers: Randall Cobb at Cowboys, Sterling Shepard vs. Chargers
Sit 'Em
Sit of the Week - Alshon Jeffery vs. Arizona Cardinals
Jeffery seems to be in the sit 'em portion of this column each week, but he has failed to score 12 or more PPR fantasy points in three of his first four games. That trend could increase to four of five against Patrick Peterson and the Cardinals, who have allowed an average of just 6.8 (standard) points to opposing No. 1 receivers this year.
Amari Cooper vs. Baltimore Ravens
Cooper, listed as a sit 'em last week, finished 90th in PPR fantasy points among wide receivers. 90th! Next up is a date with the Ravens, who have surrendered the third-fewest PPR points (7.9 PPG) to No. 1 wide receivers (and that includes Antonio Brown) in 2017. It also doesn't help that EJ Manuel will be throwing him the football.
Kelvin Benjamin vs. Detroit Lions
Benjamin had his best game of the season last week, posting four catches for 104 yards in a surprise win over the Patriots. Of course, we all know how bad New England's defense has been so that helped a lot. Next up is a bad road matchup with the Lions and shutdown cornerback Darius Slay, so I'd expect Benjamin to see regression.
Eric Decker vs. Miami Dolphins
Remember when Decker was one of the better red-zone wideouts in the league? That was then and this is now, where he's averaging five targets a game with no touchdowns. That trend should continue in Miami against a Dolphins defense that has given up just two touchdowns to wideouts and could be facing Matt Cassel.
Jeremy Maclin vs. Indianapolis Colts
Maclin scored a touchdown and 13-plus fantasy points in each of his first two games of the season. Since then, he's had a combined 7.90 PPR points versus the Jaguars and Steelers. Next up is a road date with the Raiders, who held Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders to a combined 8.9 PPR points just one week ago.
Sit 'Em: Sammy Watkins vs. Seahawks, Allen Hurns at Steelers
Busts: Martavis Bryant vs. Jaguars, Tyrell Williams at Giants
