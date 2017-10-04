Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 5: Running backs

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.

Select An Option... Quarterbacks Running Backs Wide Receivers Tight Ends Defense Kickers

Byes: Atlanta, Denver, New Orleans, Washington

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Jay Ajayi vs. Tennessee Titans Ajayi has been a massive disappointment over the last two weeks, but game script went against him in both contests. I think he bounces back against the Titans, who surrendered 29.10 PPR points to Lamar Miller a week ago. Furthermore, Tennessee has allowed double-digit PPR points to all four No. 1 runners to oppose them this season. vs. Carlos Hyde vs. Indianapolis Colts Hyde didn't put up a monster stat line last week, but he's still scored 13-plus PPR points in all four of his games this season. He should remain active for fantasy owners against the Colts, who have allowed five total touchdowns and an average of better than 26 PPR points to runners this season. I like Hyde to find the end zone this week. vs. Christian McCaffrey vs. Detroit Lions McCaffrey didn't meet the expectations of PPR fans a week ago, but I'm sticking with him despite a tough road matchup in Detroit. When you consider Lions fierce pass rush, I can see Cam Newton having to check down and use CMC on screens and dump offs often. Detroit has also given up the seventh-most receiving yards to running backs. vs. Aaron Jones vs. Dallas Cowboys Jones looked good in the absence of both Ty Montgomery and Jamaal Williams last week, and an upcoming matchup against the Cowboys makes him a legitimate option for fantasy owners. Dallas' defense has been vulnerable to runners this season, allowing almost 28 PPR points per contest to the position. Jones is a flex option. vs. Frank Gore vs. San Francisco 49ers Revenge! Gore ranks 23rd in PPR points among backs this season, and I like him as a flex starter for a matchup against his old team. The Niners have surrendered an average of 155 scrimmage yards and 28.25 PPR points to running backs this season, and you know Gore will want to stick it to the franchise that let him walk in 2015. Start 'Em: Bilal Powell at Browns, Duke Johnson vs. Jets

Sleepers: Andre Ellington at Eagles, Wayne Gallman vs. Chargers

It's not too late to play NFL Fantasy! Join or create a league for FREE.

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Do you want the most up-to-date fantasy football news, updates and analysis? Follow Michael on both Twitter @Michael_Fabiano or Facebook!