Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 5: Quarterbacks

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.

Byes: Atlanta, Denver, New Orleans, Washington

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Ben Roethlisberger vs. Jacksonville Jaguars The Jaguars have allowed the fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks, so why is Roethlisberger a start? Well, their defense has faced just one solid signal-caller (Marcus Mariota) all season. What's more, Big Ben has averaged of almost 24 fantasy points per game in his last 21 starts at Heinz Field. Get him into your starting lineups this week. vs. Dak Prescott vs. Green Bay Packers The Packers have been tough on quarterbacks thus far, but I still like Prescott due to the potential for this game to become an absolute shootout at the Jerry Dome. Green Bay did allow the most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks on the road (20.7 PPG) a year ago, and Prescott beat them for three touchdowns in the NFC postseason. vs. Jameis Winston vs. New England Patriots To say that the Patriots have a bad defense is an understatement. In fact, this unit has surrendered the most total yards (456.8 YPG), the most passing yards (324 YPG) and the second-most points (32 PPG) after four weeks. New England has also given up the most fantasy points to quarterbacks (26.6 PPG), so Winston is a solid choice. vs. Deshaun Watson vs. Kansas City Chiefs I had Watson listed as a start 'em last week, and he went off for 30-plus points in a blowout win over the Titans. I'd keep him in your starting lineup against the Chiefs, who have surrendered 20-plus fantasy points to quarterbacks twice in their first four games. Furthermore, Watson is too hot to be benched in most leagues. vs. Carson Wentz vs. Arizona Cardinals Wentz has had two mediocre starts in a row, but I expect him to rebound against a Cardinals defense that has allowed two quarterbacks (Matthew Stafford, Prescott) to score 22-plus fantasy points. The two quarterbacks who failed to produce were Jacoby Brissett and Brian Hoyer ... not exactly fantasy stars, right? Start 'Em: Alex Smith at Texans, Carson Palmer at Eagles

Sleepers: Eli Manning vs. Chargers, Brian Hoyer at Colts

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Russell Wilson vs. Los Angeles Rams Wilson has scored more fantasy points than anyone over the last two weeks, so how could he be a sit? Well, he's has just five touchdown passes and has scored 16-plus fantasy points once in five career road games against the Rams. Furthermore, Los Angeles has allowed 7.78 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks at home. Beware Wilson. vs. Cam Newton vs. Detroit Lions Newton went off for 33 fantasy points last week (against an awful Patriots defense), but he had averaged a mere 11.1 points in his first three starts of the season. Furthermore, the Lions have surrendered a mere 11.29 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks on their home field this season. I'd temper higher expectations for Newton. vs. Andy Dalton vs. Buffalo Bills Dalton has been a much better fantasy option since the Bengals moved Bill Lazor to offensive coordinator, but can you trust him in a tough matchups against the Bills? Their defense has held Newton and Matt Ryan to a combined 10.1, and overall have allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks (9.34 PPG) to this point. vs. Tyrod Taylor vs. Cincinnati Bengals Taylor has been up and down over the first four weeks of the season, and an upcoming matchup against the Bengals makes him tough to trust. Cincinnati has allowed an average of just 185.5 passing yards and a mere 13.92 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, and Taylor won't have Jordan Matthews available in the pass attack either. vs. Jared Goff vs. Seattle Seahawks Goff has scored 18-plus fantasy points in each of his last two games, and his 7:1 touchdown to interception ratio is a nice improvement over his rookie season. Regardless, I'd still be hard pressed to start him against a Seahawks defense that has allowed just four touchdown passes and 11.95 fantasy points a game to quarterbacks. Sit 'Em: Blake Bortles at Steelers, Joe Flacco at Raiders

Busts: Jay Cutler vs. Titans, Mitchell Trubisky vs. Vikings (MNF)

