Picking the Perfect Week 4 fantasy football lineup

So you think you're perfect, eh? Well don't just talk about it. Be about it. Prove to your friends and (more importantly) strangers you'll never meet that you're a fantasy football genius. Every week, set the perfect fantasy lineup for your chance to win one million dollars. You could use a million dollars, right? Right. Haven't joined NFL Perfect Challenge yet? Don't worry, you can get started in just a few seconds RIGHT HERE.

Below are the Perfect Challenge picks for Week 4 from The NFL Fantasy Stronghold.

Matt Franciscovich's Week 4 lineup (on Twitter @MattFranchise)

What a difference a week makes. Russell Wilson had been leaving a trail of fantasy tears in his wake for the first two weeks. Now he posts a good line and faces the Colts and everyone's back on board. I'm not even mad about it. It's surprising more people aren't eating in Dalvin Cook's kitchen. Kareem Hunt is the greatest running back who ever lived (for three games). Franchise is on Team #JustThrowItToYourGoodPlayers with Odell Beckham, A.J. Green and Rob Gronkowski. The Bengals are a nice streaming play this week against Cleveland. And Wil Lutz.

Alex Gelhar's Week 4 lineup (on Twitter @AlexGelhar)

If Blake Bortles can throw four touchdown passes in London, what can Drew Brees do? A lot ... according to Alex Gelhar. That's probably why he's stacking Brees with Michael Thomas. Ezekiel Elliott might not look as explosive as he did last season but he's still good at football. I wouldn't want to tackle Leonard Fournette. Let's see how the Jets feel about it. Hi, A.J. Green. Gelhar is going to ride the Zach Ertz train until the wheels fall off. I'd say the Packers defense was a homer call. But Mike Glennon. And Matt Prater.

Matt Harmon's Week 4 lineup (on Twitter @MattHarmon_BYB)

Tom Brady. Still very good at football. 'Sup, Kareem Hunt and Dalvin Cook? Howdy, OBJ. Larry Fitzgerald is going to challenge Frank Gore as the player who will never leave our collective football conscious. He really is outrunning Father Time. How you doin', Gronk? The Jaguars defense has had two solid weeks in the first three games. Why not give them a run against the Jets? And Matt Prater.

Marcas Grant's Week 4 lineup (on Twitter @MarcasG)

Here's to hoping DangeRuss is dangerous yet again this week versus the Colts. Hey, Leonard Fournette is back! Jay Ajayi making a London homecoming seems too tasty of a storyline to pass up. What are you up to, OBJ? DeAndre Hopkins has had plenty of success against the Titans and should again this week. The Chiefs ignored Travis Kelce last week. Don't look for that to happen again. The Bengals defense is here again. Cool. And Matt Prater

Those are our picks for Week 4. Hit us up on Twitter with your lineup. Enjoy the games!

It's not too late to play NFL Fantasy! Join or create a league for FREE.

Marcas Grant is a fantasy editor for NFL.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarcasG, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat at marcasg9.