Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Defenses

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Seattle Seahawks vs. Indianapolis Colts The Seahawks defense has not lived up to expectations so far this season, but an upcoming home date against the Colts is good enough to keep them in your starting lineups. Defenses have averaged a league-high 14 fantasy points per game against the Andrew Luck-less offense, so don't be surprised if the Hawks rebound on Sunday night. vs. Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Jets Countless fantasy fans streamed the Dolphins defense because of a favorable matchup against the Jets. It didn't work out well. Still, I'm confident an improved and talented Jaguars defense can do what Miami couldn't ... put up a nice stat line against Josh McCown and the Men in Green. I'd roll with Jacksonville in this favorable game. vs. Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns In what was an odd week, the Bengals defense scored 14 fantasy points despite a brutal road matchup against the Packers. This week's opponent is much more favorable, as the Browns and rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer are next on the slate. Defenses have averaged 13 fantasy points when facing Cleveland's offense after three weeks. vs. New England Patriots vs. Carolina Panthers The Patriots defense has allowed a league-high 99 points after three weeks. Still, this unit is a viable streamer for fantasy footballers when the matchup is favorable. That's the case this week against struggling quarterback Cam Newton and the Panthers. Over the last two weeks, defenses have averaged 12 fantasy points against them. Sleepers: Packers D/ST vs. Bears (TNF), Cardinals D/ST vs. 49ers

Deep sleepers: Buccaneers D/ST vs. Giants, Steelers D/ST at Ravens

Sit' Em vs. Sit of the Week - Washington Redskins vs. Kansas City Chiefs The Redskins put up an impressive 14 fantasy points against Derek Carr and the Raiders last week, but this unit remains a risk ahead of Monday night's tough matchup in Kansas City. Opposing defenses have struggled to score fantasy points against Alex Smith and the Chiefs so far this season, averaging a meager 3.33 points per game. vs. Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans You might look at this matchup and think it's a favorable one for the Titans, but the opposite would be true. In the two games started by rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson, opposing defenses have averaged 6.5 fantasy points a game. The includes the modest six points New England put up against them at Foxboro. I'd beware of this one. vs. Buffalo Bills vs. Atlanta Falcons The Bills rank eighth in fantasy points among defenses so far this season, but an upcoming road matchup against the Falcons makes this unit one to avoid in Week 4. Two of the first three defenses to face Matt Ryan and crew finished with a mere two fantasy points, and the position has averaged just 5.67 points against them overall. vs. Miami Dolphins vs. New Orleans Saints The Dolphins defense failed countless fantasy owners last week despite a nice matchup against the Jets, and the stink on this unit will travel overseas for a brutal matchup against Drew Brees and the Saints. Opposing defenses have averaged a meager 1.33 fantasy points per game against them, making the Fins an undesirable option. Busts: Jets D/ST vs. Jaguars, Rams D/ST at Cowboys

Bust bewares: Texans D/ST vs. Titans, Panthers D/ST at Patriots

