Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Kickers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.

Select An Option... Quarterbacks Running Backs Wide Receivers Tight Ends Defense Kickers

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Mason Crosby vs. Chicago Bears Crosby has had a slow start to the season, scoring five fantasy points in two of his first three games. Still, an upcoming Thursday night battle with the Bears makes him an attractive option. The Bears have allowed two of the first three kickers to face them to finish in the top seven at the position. Crosby should make it three of four. vs. Matt Prater vs. Minnesota Vikings Prater put up a massive 18-point stat line in last week's loss to the Falcons, and an upcoming matchup in Minnesota makes him a viable starter again. Two of the first three kickers to oppose the Vikings have finished with at least 13 fantasy points, and the position has averaged 10.67 points against them overall. Stream Prater this week. vs. Phil Dawson vs. San Francisco 49ers Do revenge games count for kickers? If so, I like Dawson even more when he faces his old team. The Niners have surrendered an average of 9.33 fantasy points per game to kickers, and two of the first three to face them have finished in the top 10 in points at the position. Dawson is still a free agent in most leagues, so check your wire. vs. Cody Parkey vs. New Orleans Saints Parkey put up a stinker in last week's loss to the Jets, scoring zero fantasy points in a surprising loss. I still like him in an overseas matchup against the Saints, however. Two of the first three kickers to face them have finished no worse than seventh in points at the position and no one from the trio has scored fewer than seven points. Sleepers: Blair Walsh vs. Colts, Brandon McManus vs. Raiders

Deep sleepers: Harrison Butker vs. Redskins (MNF), Nick Folk vs. Giants

Sit' Em vs. Sit of the Week - Dustin Hopkins vs. Kansas City Chiefs Hopkins is coming off two straight nine-point fantasy performances, but an upcoming Monday night matchup in Kansas City makes him a regression candidate. The Chiefs have allowed an average of just seven fantasy points per game to kickers, and only one of the first three to face them has finished better than 14th at the position. vs. Greg Zuerlein vs. Dallas Cowboys Zuerlein has been on fire this season, scoring no fewer than eight fantasy points in a game to go along with two double-digit performances. So while it might be tough to bench him altogether, owners might want to temper their expectations when he heads to Dallas. The Cowboys have allowed a mere 4.5 fantasy points a game to kickers. vs. Chris Boswell vs. Baltimore Ravens Boswell has been inconsistent in his first three contests of the season, scoring five or fewer fantasy points twice (with a 14-point effort in between). I'd beware of an upcoming matchup against the Ravens, who have held two kickers to four or fewer fantasy points and have given up an average of just six points a game to the position. vs. Jason Myers vs. New York Jets Myers scored an impressive 14 fantasy points in last week's blowout win over the Ravens, but that doesn't make him a must-start against the Jets. In fact, the matchup is bad if you look at the numbers. Over their first three games, the Men in Green haven't allowed a kicker to finish higher than 13th in fantasy points at the position. Busts: Chandler Catanzaro vs. Jaguars, Younghoe Koo vs. Eagles

Bust bewares: Justin Tucker vs. Steelers, Graham Gano at Patriots

It's not too late to play NFL Fantasy! Join or create a league for FREE.

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Do you want the most up-to-date fantasy football news, updates and analysis? Follow Michael on both Twitter @Michael_Fabiano or Facebook!