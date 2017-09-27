Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Tight ends

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Kyle Rudolph vs. Detroit Lions Rudolph has seen his fantasy points decline in each of his first three games, but that's no reason to bench him in his upcoming matchup versus the Lions. Last season, Detroit's defense allowed eight touchdowns and an average of 17.76 PPR points to tight ends on the road. Evan Engram also beat them for 14.9 points in a Week 2 roadie. vs. Jimmy Graham vs. Indianapolis Colts Graham is the second-best tight end on Seattle's roster (at least based on fantasy points) after three weeks, but don't let his slow start keep him out of your lineup. The Colts look like a tough matchup for tight ends on paper, but their opposition has not been what you would call "elite." Also, David Njoku scored on them last week. vs. Charles Clay vs. Atlanta Falcons Clay, listed as a sleeper last week, put up a solid 15.9 PPR points in a win over the Broncos. Next up is a tough matchup against Atlanta, but can you afford to bench a player at a thin position who ranks tied for 10th in snap percentage and tied for eighth in targets among tight ends? I'd still roll the dice with Clay this week. vs. Jared Cook vs. Denver Broncos Cook has burned me what seems like 10 times in the past, but he's had a nice start to this season and an upcoming matchup against the Broncos is more favorable than you might think. Over the first three weeks, Denver has allowed 19 receptions, 184 yards and two touchdowns to tight ends. Cook is still a free agent in some leagues, too. vs. Hunter Henry vs. Philadelphia Eagles Henry has posted zero fantasy points in two of his first three games, and he still ranks behind Antonio Gates in terms of snaps among L.A.'s tight ends. With that said, I'd roll the dice on him against an Eagles defense that has allowed the opposition's top tight end to catch at least five passes in each of their first three contests. Sleepers: Cameron Brate vs. Giants, Jesse James at Ravens

Deep sleepers: Austin Seferian-Jenkins vs. Jaguars, Ed Dickson at Patriots

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Evan Engram vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Engram has had a nice start to his NFL career, scoring at least 8.4 PPR points in each of his first three games. I would beware this week's matchup in Tampa Bay, however. The Bucs allowed the seventh-fewest PPR points (9.25 PPR) to tight ends on their home field last year and just 5.8 PPR points a game to the position so far in 2017. vs. Julius Thomas vs. New Orleans Saints Thomas has had a less than stellar start to his Miami career, posting just 42 yards with no touchdowns in his first two games. He's also seen a mere eight targets despite being on the field for just short of 80 percent of the team's offensive snaps. While a matchup against the Saints seems favorable, Thomas is hard to trust right now. vs. Coby Fleener vs. Miami Dolphins Fleener failed to produce last week, scoring just 3.1 PPR points in a win over the Panthers. While this week's matchup against the Dolphins is a good one on paper, you have to wonder if his targets are going to decrease with Willie Snead back from his suspension. If you have a nice alternative, sitting Fleener warrants consideration. vs. Marcedes Lewis vs. New York Jets Lewis went to London and turned into Rob Gronkowski, scoring three touchdowns and 24.2 PPR points in a win over the Ravens. Don't rush to start him, though, as Lewis had just 11 touchdowns in his previous 78 regular-season contests. What's more, he had more touchdowns in that lone London game (three) than in his previous 32 in the States. vs. David Njoku vs. Cincinnati Bengals Fantasy owners might look to add Njoku off the waiver wire at a thin tight end position after he scored his second touchdown in two weeks. I'd avoid such a move, however, as the Miami (FL) product has seen less than 50 percent of the Browns offensive snaps and just 10 targets in his first three games. He's more of a long-term option. Busts: Austin Hooper vs. Bills, Zach Miller at Packers (TNF)

Bust bewares: Jordan Reed at Chiefs (MNF), Jason Witten vs. Rams

