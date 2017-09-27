Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Wide receivers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - DeAndre Hopkins vs. Tennessee Titans Hopkins has owned the Titans in his career, as he's scored 19.3 or more PPR points in four of his last six meetings with the AFC South rival. That includes a 44.8-point performance back in 2014 when he went for nine catches, 238 yards and two touchdowns. Tennessee has also surrendered the third-most PPR points to wideouts this season. vs. Keenan Allen vs. Philadelphia Eagles Allen was a disappointment last week, finishing 40th in PPR scoring among wide receivers in a loss to the Chiefs. I expect the veteran to rebound, though, as he'll face a banged-up Eagles defensive backfield that surrendered two top-10 PPR wideouts a week ago. Allen should put up 15-plus PPR points in what could be a massive shootout. vs. Golden Tate vs. Minnesota Vikings Tate has had a hot start to the season, ranking tied for third in receptions and 11th in PPR scoring among wide receivers. He should find success against the Vikings, as Tate will avoid shutdown cornerback Xavier Rhodes while running most of his routes (78 percent) out of the slot. Look for the former Golden Domer to post a nice stat line. vs. Larry Fitzgerald vs. San Francisco 49ers Fitzgerald is coming off a massive stat line in a loss to the Cowboys, and an upcoming game against the 49ers makes him a virtual must-start once again. The future Hall of Famer has owned this NFC West rival, and he's been tremendous against them in the last two years. During that time, he averages 9.2 receptions and 25.6 PPR points. vs. Jarvis Landry vs. New Orleans Saints Despite the fact that Landry has played in just two games, he still ranks tied for 11th in targets (26) among wide receivers and has an impressive 21.3 target rate to boot when he's on the field. The Saints have had a tough time against slot receivers so far this season, so Landry (66 percent slot) should see more than his share of targets in London. Sleepers: DeVante Parker vs Saints(London), Rishard Matthews at Texans

Deep sleepers: Allen Hurns at Jets, Paul Richardson vs. Colts

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Amari Cooper vs. Denver Broncos Cooper and almost the entire Raiders pass attack seemed to take last week off, and things might not get much better in a road matchup against the Broncos. In four career starts against this AFC West rival, Cooper has a combined 14 catches for 142 yards with just one touchdown. Starting Cooper could leave fantasy fans all Black & Blue. vs. Martavis Bryant vs. Baltimore Ravens Bryant has been inconsistent in the stat sheets, as he seems tied to the same trend that has ravaged the career of Ben Roethlisberger ... his numbers are bad on the road. In 11 career games away from Heinz Field, Bryant has averaged 3.1 catches for 46 yards and scored a combined three touchdowns. A matchup against the Ravens is tough, too. vs. Pierre Garcon vs. Arizona Cardinals Garcon is coming off a monster stat line against the Rams, but he'll find it much more difficult to produce in a difficult road matchup against the Cardinals. After three weeks, opposing No. 1 wide receivers have averaged just 56 yards and scored a mere 7.8 points in standard scoring formats versus shutdown cornerback Patrick Peterson. vs. Terrelle Pryor vs. Kansas City Chiefs I'm hoping that listing Pryor in the sit 'em portion of this column will serve as some sort of jinx and get him to wake up from his statistical slumber. Despite leading Redskins wideouts in snaps (162) and targets (19), he still ranks 63rd in PPR points at the position. A road matchup versus the Chiefs makes Pryor an even bigger risk. vs. Kenny Britt vs. Cincinnati Bengals Britt put up his best stat line of the season last week, posting 54 yards with one touchdown and 14.4 PPR points in a loss to the Colts. I wouldn't let that performance influence your decision to start him, however, as Britt has seen just 68 percent of the Browns offensive snaps and ranks just 39th in targets per game among wideouts. Busts: Jeremy Maclin vs. Steelers, Brandon Marshall at Buccaneers

Bust bewares: T.Y. Hilton at Seahawks, Michael Crabtree at Broncos

