Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Running backs

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.

Select An Option... Quarterbacks Running Backs Wide Receivers Tight Ends Defense Kickers

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Jay Ajayi vs. New Orleans Saints Ajayi put up a massive stink bomb last week, scoring a mere 4.5 PPR points in a loss to the Jets. He should rebound overseas, however, as Ajayi heads home to London to face a Saints defense that has allowed the most scrimmage yards (203.3 YPG) and the most PPR points (34 PPG) to running backs than any other team in the NFL this season. vs. Leonard Fournette vs. New York Jets Fournette has averaged an awful 3.2 yards per attempt in his last two games, but he's also averaged one touchdown and 13.05 PPR points in that time despite the lack of yardage totals. I think he'll put up a big number against the Jets, who held Ajayi down last week but have still allowed four top-16 fantasy backs overall this season. vs. Christian McCaffrey vs. New England Patriots McCaffrey, listed as a start 'em last week, produced nine catches and 20.20 PPR fantasy points in a loss to the Saints. Next up is a date with the Patriots, who have surrendered an average of 5.7 catches, the second-most receiving yards (84.3 YPG) and the second-most PPR points (32.6 PPG) to opposing running backs after three weeks. vs. C.J. Anderson vs. Oakland Raiders Anderson saw an equal split in touches with Jamaal Charles last week, but he also saw 70 percent of the snaps compared to Charles' 30 percent. I believe he'll get back a featured role against the Raiders, and his trend of finding success at home makes him even more attractive. He's averaged 19.05 PPR points at home since last year. vs. Joe Mixon vs. Green Bay Packers The Bengals put Mixon in a featured role last week, as he led the backfield in snaps (34), touches (21) and PPR points (13.1) in a loss to the Packers. The rookie should be considered a nice No. 2 runner or flex starter against the Browns, who have allowed an average of 24.26 PPR points to running backs since the start of last year. Sleepers: Chris Carson vs. Colts, Chris Thompson at Chiefs (MNF)

Deep sleepers: Duke Johnson vs. Bengals, James White vs. Panthers

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Mark Ingram vs. Miami Dolphins Ingram leads the Saints backfield in snaps and touches after three weeks, but he's still has fallen out of the top 25 running backs in standard scoring leagues. In fact, he's failed to score more than 8.6 points in such formats. That's likely to continue against the Dolphins, who have been tough on runners in their first two games. vs. Lamar Miller vs. Tennessee Titans Miller has had a slow start to the season, ranking a mere 24th in PPR points among running backs. He's also losing more work to rookie D'Onta Foreman, who saw 10 touches compared to Miller's 15 in last week's loss to the Patriots. The matchup against the Titans isn't favorable either, so don't be shocked if Miller struggles again. vs. Ameer Abdullah vs. Minnesota Vikings Abdullah has failed to meet expectations so far this season, ranking 29th in PPR points among running backs while averaging just 3.5 yards per attempt. He'll remain a risk as a fantasy starter against the Vikings, who have surrendered just 4.7 receptions and the fewest PPR points (13.27 PPG) to opposing running backs this season. vs. LeGarrette Blount vs. Los Angeles Chargers Blount found the end zone in last week's win over the Giants, but he still finished with 21 fewer snaps and one fewer touch than Wendell Smallwood. That backfield split is likely to continue against the Chargers, who have surrendered the fourth-fewest PPR points (18.75 PPG) to opposing running backs. Keep Blount on the sidelines. vs. Frank Gore vs. Seattle Seahawks Gore has scored a touchdown and double-digit PPR points in each of his last two games, but can you trust the old veteran against the Seahawks? While DeMarco Murray did gash them for a big game last week, most of his yardage came on a 75-yard touchdown run. That game was also on the road, and you know Seattle will be motivated back home. Busts: Derrick Henry at Texans, Paul Perkins at Buccaneers

Bust bewares: Marshawn Lynch at Broncos, Frank Gore at Seahawks

It's not too late to play NFL Fantasy! Join or create a league for FREE.

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Do you want the most up-to-date fantasy football news, updates and analysis? Follow Michael on both Twitter @Michael_Fabiano or Facebook!