Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Quarterbacks

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.

Select An Option... Quarterbacks Running Backs Wide Receivers Tight Ends Defense Kickers

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Trevor Siemian vs. Oakland Raiders Fantasy fans who like to stream quarterbacks should consider Siemian this week. The Broncos quarterback has averaged 22.65 fantasy points at home this season, and the Raiders have surrendered an average of almost 21 points to the position after three weeks. Siemian is still a free agent in more than 70 percent of NFL.com leagues as well. vs. Marcus Mariota vs. Houston Texans Mariota ranks 10th in fantasy points among quarterbacks after three weeks, and I wouldn't be afraid to start him against the Texans and their patchwork defensive backfield. While facing Tom Brady is no simple task, Houston allowed him to throw for 378 yards and a ridiculous five touchdowns in last week's loss. Mariota should find success. vs. Kirk Cousins vs. Kansas City Chiefs Cousins bounced back from a slow start last week, throwing for three touchdowns and scoring 26.8 fantasy points in a win over the Raiders. Next up is a date against the Chiefs, who allowed 24.82 fantasy points to Carson Wentz in their first home game. Also, Kansas City allowed 19.55 points a game to quarterbacks at Arrowhead last season. vs. Dak Prescott vs. Los Angeles Rams Prescott scored an impressive 22.92 fantasy points against the Cardinals a week ago, and an upcoming matchup against the Rams makes him a solid option again. Their defense surrendered an average of 19.05 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks on the road last season, and Brian Hoyer burned them for 26.18 points in last week's roadie. vs. Deshaun Watson vs. Tennessee Titans Over the last two weeks, Watson has scored the eighth-most fantasy points among quarterbacks including 20.14 points in New England. He's a solid choice against the Titans, who have allowed seven touchdown passes and an average of 20.67 fantasy points a game to opposing signal-callers this season. Watson is a free agent in most leagues. Sleepers: Philip Rivers vs. Eagles, Tyrod Taylor at Falcons

Deep sleepers: Jared Goff at Cowboys, DeShone Kizer vs. Bengals

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Ben Roethlisberger vs. Baltimore Ravens Roethlisberger had another stinker on the road last week, scoring a mere 12 fantasy points in a loss to the Bears. He has now scored fewer than 16 points in his two road games this season, and his average of 13.72 fantasy points a game away from Heinz Field (since 2014) can't be ignored. He's also going to face a motivated Ravens team. vs. Matthew Stafford vs. Minnesota Vikings Stafford can be difficult to bench, but this week's matchup versus the Vikings makes him a risk. Over their last 12 home games, Minnesota's defense has allowed just two quarterbacks (Aaron Rodgers, Andrew Luck) to score more than 15 fantasy points. Also, Stafford has averaged a mere 14.59 fantasy points in his last four starts in Minnesota. vs. Jameis Winston vs. New York Giants Winston has had a slow start to the season, scoring a combined 27.98 fantasy points in his first two games. His struggles could continue against the Giants, who have surrendered an average of 188.7 passing yards and 14.51 fantasy points to opposing field generals this season. Unless you need a super flex spot, I'd sideline Winston. vs. Alex Smith vs. Washington Redskins Smith ranks an impressive second in fantasy points among quarterbacks so far this season, but he's still not a member of the "must-start" list. The veteran also has a difficult matchup this week, at least on paper, as the Redskins have held two of the first three field generals to oppose them thus far to fewer than 11 fantasy points. vs. Jacoby Brissett vs. Seattle Seahawks If you were one of the wise fantasy fans who started Brissett last week, kudos to you on his impressive three-touchdown performance. Unfortunately, now he needs to be put back on the bench. Seattle's defense did look awful a week ago, but this unit is a lot tougher on it's home field. Brissett is someone for fantasy owners to avoid. Busts: Blake Bortles at Jets, Joe Flacco vs. Steelers

Bust bewares: Derek Carr at Broncos, Cam Newton at Patriots

It's not too late to play NFL Fantasy! Join or create a league for FREE.

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Do you want the most up-to-date fantasy football news, updates and analysis? You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!