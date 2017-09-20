Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Kickers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Giorgio Tavecchio vs. Washington Redskins Tavecchio has taken the fantasy world by storm (or at least as much as a kicker can), scoring 27 points in his first two games in the absence of Sebastian Janikowski. An Italian-born kicker, the left-footed Tavecchio should be in starting lineups against a Redskins team that's allowed 20 fantasy points to kickers this season. vs. Cairo Santos vs. Los Angeles Chargers Santos recorded a solid nine fantasy points in last week's win over the Eagles, and he's in a good spot for another productive stat line when the Chiefs head west to face the Chargers. Their defense has surrendered an average of 10.5 fantasy points per game to opposing kickers this season, including 16 points to Cody Parkey last weekend. vs. Graham Gano vs. New Orleans Saints Gano has had a nice start to the season, scoring a combined 20 points while ranking eighth in fantasy points among kickers after two weeks. He's in a good position to find success against the Saints, who have surrendered the fifth-most fantasy points (11.5 PPG) to opposing kickers this year. Gano is also widely available in fantasy leagues. vs. Nick Folk vs. Minnesota Vikings Folk, listed as a sleeper last week, exceeded expectations with 13 fantasy points in a blowout win over the Bears. He'll remain on the fantasy radar this week against a Vikings defense that has surrendered more fantasy points (13.5 PPG) to kickers than any other team in the NFL. Folk is a free agent in countless NFL.com leagues. Sleepers: Dustin Hopkins vs. Raiders, Chris Boswell at Bears

Deep sleepers: Jake Elliott vs. Giants, Zane Gonzalez at Colts

Sit' Em vs. Sit of the Week - Adam Vinatieri vs. Cleveland Browns Vinatieri has come out of the gate slowly behind a troubled offense, and this week's matchup against the Browns isn't as good as one might think. Cleveland has surrendered a combined nine fantasy points to kickers in their first two games of this season, and allowed the sixth-fewest points (6.63 PG) to kickers on the road last year. vs. Phil Dawson vs. Dallas Cowboys Listed as a start 'em last week, Dawson scored 10 fantasy points against the Colts. He'll find it tougher to score this week, however, as the Cowboys come to town for a Monday nighter. Dallas has allowed an average of 4.5 fantasy points a game to kickers through two weeks after allowing the sixth-fewest points to the position last year. vs. Stephen Hauschka vs. Denver Broncos Once an elite fantasy kicker, Hauschka has seen his numbers take a nose dive in his first two games with the Bills. In fact, no starting booter has scored fewer points. His chances of turning things around this week aren't good either, as the Broncos have allowed an average of just five fantasy points a game to opposing kickers this season. vs. Chandler Catanzaro vs. Miami Dolphins Catanzaro ranks 10th in fantasy points among kickers after two weeks, but it's tough to trust a kicker (or any player for that matter) wearing a Jets uniform this season. I'd keep him on the sidelines against the Dolphins, who have allowed just five fantasy points a game to kickers this season and were tough on the position in 2016. Busts: Jason Myers vs. Ravens (London), Kai Forbath vs. Buccaneers

Bust bewares: Wil Lutz at Panthers, Robbie Gould vs. Rams (TNF)

