Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Tight ends

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Zach Ertz vs. New York Giants Ertz continued his streak of PPR success last week, recording five catches and 14.7 fantasy points against the Chiefs. Second in targets behind Jason Witten among tight ends after two weeks, the veteran should remain in active lineups versus a Giants defense that has allowed an average of 18.9 PPR fantasy points to opposing tight ends. vs. Kyle Rudolph vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Rudolph put up just 8.5 PPR points with Case Keenum under center, but he was on the field for 95 percent of the Vikings offensive snaps and saw a team-high six targets. While he's a better option when Sam Bradford, the veteran should remain active in fantasy leagues regardless of the quarterback at what's becoming a very thin position. vs. Jason Witten vs. Arizona Cardinals I hit a home run with Witten in Week 1, but whiffed on him like Joey Gallo last week. I'm going to jump back on the bandwagon again, as Witten leads all tight end in targets, catches and fantasy points after two weeks. He also has a strong matchup versus a Cardinals defense that allowed 15.9 PPR points to Jack Doyle just one week ago. vs. Jack Doyle vs. Cleveland Browns Doyle got back into the good graces of fantasy owners last week, posting eight catches (eight targets) for 79 yards and 15.9 PPR points against the Cardinals. He'll be in position to post another nice line against the Browns, who have allowed an NFL-high 19 catches and an average of 23.7 PPR points per contest to tight ends this season. vs. Austin Hooper vs. Detroit Lions Hooper has been up or down in the first two weeks of the season, but I think he'll trend back in a positive direction in a matchup against the Lions. Their defense allowed a touchdown and 14.7 PPR fantasy points to Evan Engram a week ago, not to mention an average of almost 14 PPR points to tight ends on their home field a season ago. Sleepers: Martellus Bennett vs. Bengals, Evan Engram at Eagles

Deep sleepers: Jared Cook at Redskins, Ed Dickson vs. Saints

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Tyler Eifert vs. Green Bay Packers Eifert, who is dealing with back and knee injuries, has struggled in the stat sheets. He has five targets after two weeks, which could be due to a bad offensive line that requires him to block more often. Eifert also has a tough matchup (if active), as Green Bay has held Jimmy Graham and Austin Hooper to a mere 6.5 PPR fantasy points. vs. Antonio Gates vs. Kansas City Chiefs Gates broke the NFL record for the most touchdown catches by a tight end (112) last week, making it possible that the Chargers will now begin the process of passing the torch to Hunter Henry. Whether or not that starts this week remains to be seen, but it's hard to start Gates against a Chiefs defense that can be tough on tight ends. vs. Cameron Brate vs. Minnesota Vikings Brate, who scored an impressive eight touchdowns a season ago, was all but invisible in the stat sheets last week (two catches, 24 yards) for the Buccaneers season opener. Next up is a difficult road matchup against the Vikings, who held opposing tight ends to just four touchdown catches and an average of 11.66 PPR points last season. vs. David Njoku vs. Indianapolis Colts Fantasy owners might look to Njoku off the waiver wire at a thin tight end position after he scored his first NFL touchdown a week ago. I'd avoid such a move, however, as the Miami (FL) product has seen less than 50 percent of the Browns offensive snaps and just four targets in his first two contests. He's more of a long-term fantasy option. vs. Gerald Everett vs. San Francisco 49ers Everett had a bit of a breakout game against the Redskins last week, posting 95 yards and 12.5 PPR points. However, he saw just 32 percent of the snaps and was targeted just three times. He also has a tough matchup against a Niners defense that has held Greg Olsen and Jimmy Graham to a combined 4.9 points in their first two games. Busts: Julius Thomas at Jets, Ben Watson at Jaguars (London)

Bust bewares: Jimmy Graham at Titans, Eric Ebron vs. Falcons

