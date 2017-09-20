Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Wide receivers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Keenan Allen vs. Kansas City Chiefs Allen has looked no worse for wear after a major knee reconstruction, ranking sixth in PPR points among wideouts while playing on 87 percent of the Chargers offensive snaps this season. His success should continue versus the Chiefs, who have allowed an average of 39.1 PPR points to receivers and the third-most points to No. 1s. vs. Doug Baldwin vs. Tennessee Titans Are you angry about Doug? Me too, but damn it I'm going to start him until he puts up a decent stat line! Could that be this week? Well, the Titans have allowed three touchdowns and the fifth-most PPR points (40.1 PPG) to wideouts this season. Their defense has also surrendered an average of 15.9 points to opposing No. 1 receivers. vs. DeVante Parker vs. New York Jets I'm a huge fan of Parker, who could turn into one of this season's biggest breakout fantasy wide receivers. He was on the field for 93 percent of the snaps and saw eight targets last week from Jay Cutler, who loves to throw the football to Parker, whom he called a "faster" Alshon Jeffery. Look for Parker to shine versus the Jets defense. vs. Kelvin Benjamin vs. New Orleans Saints Benjamin and the Panthers offense has floundered to start the season, but I'm still starting him against the Saints. No team has allowed more PPR points (46.4 PPG) to wideouts, and only the Colts have given up more yards to the position. Furthermore, their defense has surrendered the third-most PPR points to No. 1 receivers. vs. Terrelle Pryor vs. Oakland Raiders Pryor leads the Redskins wideouts in both snap percentage (78) and targets (15), so a breakout performance is coming in the near future. It could be this week against the Raiders, who surrendered a pair of touchdown catches to Jermaine Kearse last week. I know Pryor has disappointed to this point, but this is a definite start 'em matchup. Sleepers: Adam Thielen vs. Buccaneers, Jermaine Kearse vs. Dolphins

Deep sleepers: Rashard Higgins at Colts, Jaron Brown vs. Cowboys

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Alshon Jeffery vs. New York Giants Jeffery burned me with a 22.2-point effort against the Chiefs, but is this the start of a streak of success? I'm not so sure, as the South Carolina product will face a tough Giants defense that's expected to have cover corner extraordinaire Janoris Jenkins back in their lineup. Unless Jenkins has a setback, I'd beware of Jeffery this weekend. vs. DeAndre Hopkins vs. New England Patriots Hopkins is a tough wideout to sit, and you shouldn't do it unless you have a legitimate replacement. However, fantasy fans need to remember that Patriots coach Bill Belichick is going to do everything he can to take Hopkins out of the offensive equation for the Texans. Don't be surprised if he finishes with fewer than 10 points. vs. Jeremy Maclin vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Maclin has scored a touchdown in each of his first two games with the Ravens, but I still find it tough to trust him in an overseas matchup against the Jaguars and talented CB Jalen Ramsey. Last week, Jacksonville's defense didn't allow a single Titans wide receiver to finish in the top 50 in PPR scoring at the position. That's telling. vs. Sammy Watkins vs. San Francisco 49ers Watkins is more name than production these days, as he ranks fourth in both targets and receiving yards on his own team. With limited opportunities and a matchup against the Niners, who have been tough on No. 1 wide receivers (7.0 PPR PPG) so far this year, it's difficult to recommend starting Watkins in any fantasy football leagues. vs. Marvin Jones vs. Atlanta Falcons Jones leads all Lions wideouts in snaps (124), and he's scored a touchdown in each of his first two games ... so how can he be a sit 'em? Well, he has also averaged just 32 yards a game and his seven combined targets leaves a lot to be desired. The same can be said about a tough projected matchup against CB Desmond Trufant. Busts: Allen Hurns vs. Ravens (London), Jordan Matthews vs. Broncos

Bust bewares: Amari Cooper at Redskins, T.Y. Hilton vs. Browns

