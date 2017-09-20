Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Running backs

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Carlos Hyde vs. Los Angeles Rams Hyde showed last week that he deserved to be mentioned among the best fantasy running backs in the league, rushing for 124 yards against the Seahawks in Seattle. Next up is a date with the Rams, who have allowed the most rushing yards (147.5 YPG), three total scores and the fifth-most PPR points (30.05) to opposing runners. vs. Ty Montgomery vs. Cincinnati Bengals Montgomery, listed as a start 'em last week, went off for six catches, 110 scrimmage yards, two scored and 29 PPR points in a loss to the Falcons. Next up is a date with the Bengals, who have allowed the third-most rushing yards (128.0 YPG) and an average of more than 24 PPR points per contest to runners after the first two weeks of 2017. vs. C.J. Anderson vs. Buffalo Bills Anderson is coming off a two-touchdown, 27.4-point performance against the Cowboys, and his snap (71 percent) and touch (49) totals indicate he's used as a true featured back. I'd keep him in your starting lineup against the Bills, who surrendered an average of almost 28 PPR points per game to running backs on their home field last season. vs. Christian McCaffrey vs. New Orleans Saints McCaffrey ranks a disappointing 26th in PPR fantasy points among running backs after two weeks, but he should shine in this week's matchup against the Saints. Their defense has allowed the third-most PPR points (36.5 PPG) to backs so far this season, and no team other than the Falcons has allowed more catches (19) to the position. vs. Javorius Allen vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Allen has come out of nowhere to become quite a valuable asset for fantasy footballers. He leads the Ravens in backfield snaps (75) and touches (40), and he'll continue to see work when the team travels to London to face the Jaguars. While their defense is improved, this unit has allowed an average of 22.85 PPR fantasy points to backs. Sleepers: Mike Gillislee vs. Texans, Tevin Coleman at Lions

Deep sleepers: Theo Riddick vs. Falcons, Jonathan Stewart vs. Saints

