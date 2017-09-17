Last-minute Week 2 fantasy football updates/advice

It's only Week 2, and already the fantasy football world has been turned on it's head. Here's all of the last-minute info you need to prepare your fantasy football lineups before the 1 p.m. ET games kickoff.

Sam Bradford (knee) is OUT vs. the Steelers

This means Case Keenum gets the start, and the exciting Vikings passing attack starring Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen gets a big downgrade. Among quarterbacks with at least 20 starts since 2013, Keenum ranks 34th in completion percentage (58.5), 31st in passing yards per game (216.3) and has a 24-20 TD-INT ratio, which ranks 33rd. Dalvin Cook could see some more work as a result, but the Steelers could also load the box and force Keenum to beat them deep. This is a mini fantasy disaster, and with such short notice there's not much more info I can offer. I'd err on the side of caution, though. If you need a replacement for Bradford, check the waiver-wire for Carson Palmer, Carson Wentz, or Trevor Siemian. All have decent matchups and are unowned in plenty of NFL.com leagues.

Danny Amendola (concussion) is OUT.

This could result in an increase in targets for Chris Hogan and the running backs. The Patriots and Saints figure to be locked in a shootout all afternoon, so get Hogan and co. into your lineups if you can.

Jalen Ramsey is ACTIVE and will play against the Titans

This is bad news for Corey Davis and Rishard Matthews, who will be shadowed a lot by Ramsey and A.J. Bouye, two of the league's best cornerbacks. It should open things up, however, for Eric Decker and Delanie Walker in the middle of the field.

John Brown (quad) is OUT for the Cardinals

This was reported on Friday, but in case you missed it the speedy Cardinals wideout will not suit up against the Colts. Brown saw nine targets last week, so this could open up more opportunities for J.J. Nelson if you're feeling frisky (or desperate) in a deeper league. Or Larry Fitzgerald will see 25 million targets. We'll see.

Other fantasy-relevant players OUT for Week 2:



» T.J. Yeldon, RB, Jaguars

» Markus Wheaton, WR, Bears

» Vance McDonald, TE, Steelers

-- Follow Alex on Twitter @AlexGelhar or "Like" his page on Facebook for more NFL and fantasy analysis.