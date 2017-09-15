Like/Dislike: Sam Bradford is the real fantasy deal

What we are talking about: Sam Bradford We're sticking with him

Eli Manning Is this the beginning of the end?

"Bachelor in Paradise" About this season ...

I was doing the walk of shame on Sunday afternoon. And no, not that walk of shame. I'm talking about when you're walking around for the 1 p.m. games, still wearing the jersey of your team, even though you already lost in the morning. It's the NFL fan equivalent of walking around in your clothes from the previous night. So I'm making the walk to Trader Joes in my Matt Forte Bears jersey (hey, he's still my guy!) and I'm expecting to hear the catcalls that come with losing. But the strangest thing happened. I got a lot of double takes when I walked around the corner, mostly pretty nice, mostly pretty all right. Some head nods. A thumbs up. And even a slap on the back. Although, there was one Packers fan who had to run his mouth, mostly because they are the saltiest winners in the NFL. Not that I can blame them; if I had 30 years of Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers with just two rings to show for it, I'd be rather bent, too. And really, can we stop with the praise of Aaron Rodgers for quick-snapping teams when they are trying to get players off the field? He's like that dude you see in pickup basketball. He yells "ooh ooh" to his opponent, trying to trick him to pass him the ball. Which isn't illegal. But also not very chill. Actually, kind of a jerk move. But whatever. He wins and makes funny commercials so everybody gives him kudos. I'm fine with it. But people were giving me daps because the Bears played pretty well. Or mostly because Tarik Cohen looked like a freaking superstar on Sunday. On a weekend where Kareem Hunt ethered the New England Patriots and Leonard Fournette rushed 87 times against the Texans, it was Cohen who was the rookie de jour in Week 1. A number of people wanted to know if Cohen was for real. He is. Can he keep it going next week? He will. And is this the best Bears running back since Walter Payton? No. Be realistic, people. The Bears haven't done very well in the quarterback department in quite some time. But the lineage of Bears running backs is pretty outstanding dating back to Gale Sayers and going through Payton, Neal Anderson, Tom Jones (why did we draft Cedric Benson?), Forte, Jordan Howard and now this guy. Howard and Cohen could be a pretty good combination, too. I get it, they both play running back. But the Bears could use some playmakers. Also some people to cover the tight end when it's third-and-forever. Seriously, how do you let Austin Hooper score an 88-yard touchdown reception? HOW! (I saw the tape, I know how. You don't cover the dude.) And realize Bears offensive coordinator Donal Logue was, damn it, I always do this. Bears offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains was on the Titans staff in 2008 when Chris Johnson rushed for 1,228 yards and nine touchdowns, while LenDale White went for 773 and 15 scores. Both are going to be fine, people. But look, people. The Bears weren't terrible. Which seems damning with faint praise. But when the best moment of the last half decade was ruining Brett Favre Appreciation Night (which was actually the first Thanksgiving we had with my daughter), then you're going to take the small wins and moral victories when you get a chance. Now if we can just close a game or two, that would be pretty rad, too. All right, maybe I need to calm down a bit. Tarik Cohen for MVP! #GoBears ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ Adam Rank (@adamrank) September 10, 2017 And without further ado ...