Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Defenses

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.

Select An Option... Quarterbacks Running Backs Wide Receivers Tight Ends Defense Kickers

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Arizona Cardinals vs. Indianapolis Colts Whether it's Scott Tolzien or Jacoby Brissett under center, there's going to be a common theme in streaming fantasy defenses this season ... start whoever is facing the Colts. This train of thought proved fruitful a week ago, as the Rams scored 28 fantasy points in what was a blowout win. The Cardinals get Indianapolis next. vs. Oakland Raiders vs. New York Jets Much like the Colts streaming defensive narrative, fantasy footballers are also going to be on the hunt for defenses facing Josh McCown and the Jets this season. That assignment goes to the Raiders this week, who host Gang Green in what projects to be a real blood bath in the Bay Area. Stream the Raiders D with confidence. vs. Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns The Ravens defense looked tremendous in a win over the Bengals, recording five sacks, four interceptions and 25 fantasy points. I like this unit once again against rookie quarterback Deshone Kizer and the Browns, who served up 16 fantasy points to the Steelers in Week 1. The Ravens are on waivers in lots of leagues, too. vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Chicago Bears The Buccaneers received an extra week "off" due to Hurricane Irma, so this unit will be well rested for what is a favorable home matchup against the Bears. While Chicago has two talented backs in Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen, this unit has lost its top three wideouts from last season and won't have much firepower at all. Sleepers: Bengals D/ST vs. Texans (TNF), Chargers D/ST vs. Dolphins

Deep sleepers: Texans D/ST at Bengals (TNF), Cowboys D/ST at Broncos

Sit' Em vs. Sit of the Week - Minnesota Vikings vs. Pittsburgh Steelers The Vikings have one of the most talented defensive units in the entire league, but going up against Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers at Heinz Field is anything but a favorable matchup. In fact, Pittsburgh's offensive attack averaged 28.3 points and 397 yards of total offense per contest on their home field last season. vs. Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs Philadelphia's defense opened with an impressive 22-fantasy point effort in a win over the Redskins, but I'd still beware this unit in Week 2. That's due to what projects as a tough road matchup against sudden "gunslinger" Alex Smith and the Chiefs offense. Last week, New England scored a single fantasy point against them. vs. Green Bay Packers vs. Atlanta Falcons The Packers did well to score nine fantasy points against Seattle on the defensive side of the football last week, but that doesn't make them a must-start in what should be a shootout against Matt Ryan and the Falcons. Defenses averaged just 2.63 points a game against them last season, and Chicago had just two in Week 1. vs. New England Patriots vs. New Orleans Saints Anyone who watched last week's season opener noticed that the Patriots defense looked awful against Smith, Kareem Hunt and the Chiefs. While coach Bill Belichick will no doubt right his ship sooner than later, it's still a tough sell to start New England in a road matchup against Drew Brees and his talented Saints offense. Busts: Bills D/ST at Panthers, Jets D/ST at Raiders

Bust bewares: Broncos D/ST vs. Cowboys, Jaguars D/ST vs. Titans

It's not too late to play NFL Fantasy! Join or create a league for FREE.

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Do you want the most up-to-date fantasy football news, updates and analysis? Follow Michael on both Twitter @Michael_Fabiano or Facebook!