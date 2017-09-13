Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Kickers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.

Select An Option... Quarterbacks Running Backs Wide Receivers Tight Ends Defense Kickers

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Dan Bailey vs. Denver Broncos Bailey was last week's Start of the Week at the kicker position, and he rewarded owners with 13 points in a win over the Giants. I'll double down on him in Week 2 against the Broncos, who allowed an average of almost eight fantasy points a game to kickers at home last season. It's also a real advantage to kick in that wonderful Mile High air. vs. Cairo Santos vs. Philadelphia Eagles Santos, listed as a sit 'em last week, produced six fantasy points in a win over the Patriots. He should be better in Kansas City's home opener in what is an attractive matchup against the Eagles. Last season, their defense allowed an average of 8.4 fantasy points a game to kickers on the road. This could also be a high-scoring affair. vs. Blair Walsh vs. San Francisco 49ers Walsh had a nice start to his Seahawks career, scoring nine fantasy points on three field-goal conversions at Lambeau Field. I like him to post another solid stat line against the Niners, who surrendered 11 points to Graham Gano last week. Furthermore, San Francisco allowed the second-most points to kickers on the road last year. vs. Phil Dawson vs. Indianapolis Colts Dawson didn't do much in Detroit last week, scoring just five fantasy points in a loss to the Lions. I like him to rebound in what is a plus matchup against the Colts, however. Not only did this unit allow 16 fantasy points to Greg Zuerlein a week ago, but Indianapolis also allowed the second-most points to kickers at home last year. Sleepers: Giorgio Tavecchio vs. Jets, Jason Myers vs. Titans

Deep sleepers: Nick Folk vs. Bears, Younghoe Koo vs. Dolphins

Sit' Em vs. Sit of the Week - Dustin Hopkins vs. Los Angeles Rams Hopkins, a top-five fantasy kicker a season ago, started off slow with a five-point stinker in a loss to the Eagles. I'm projecting another mediocre stat line this week, as Hopkins faces a Rams defense that held Adam Vinatieri to three points a week ago. Los Angeles also allowed the third-fewest points to kickers at home last year. vs. Adam Vinatieri vs. Arizona Cardinals A future Hall of Famer, Vinatieri looked every bit like a 44-year old kicker in last week's loss to the Rams. Things aren't likely to get better this week either, as he faces a Cardinals defense that should keep the Colts from giving the veteran many scoring opportunities. There are better options on the waiver wire for this weekend. vs. Greg Zuerlein vs. Washington Redskins Zuerlein had himself a nice week against the Colts, scoring an impressive 16 fantasy points in what was a blowout win at the L.A. Coliseum. He'll be at home once again, but the Redskins won't be as kind when it comes to the numbers. In fact, Washington gave up just 6.38 fantasy points a game to opposing kickers on the road last year. vs. Chandler Catanzaro vs. Oakland Raiders Catanzaro produced a respectable eight fantasy points on two field goals (including a 50-plus yarder) in last week's loss to the Bills. I wouldn't rush to pick him up off the waiver wire, however, as he'll find opportunities in short supply in Oakland. Their defense allowed just 6.88 fantasy points per game to kickers at home in 2016. Busts: Robbie Gould at Seahawks, Kai Forbath at Steelers

Bust bewares: Brandon McManus vs. Cowboys, Steven Hauschka at Panthers

It's not too late to play NFL Fantasy! Join or create a league for FREE.

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Do you want the most up-to-date fantasy football news, updates and analysis? Follow Michael on both Twitter @Michael_Fabiano or Facebook!