Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Wide receivers

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Doug Baldwin vs. San Francisco 49ers Baldwin put up a stinker last week against the Packers, but he had a mere four targets while Russell Wilson ran for his life behind a troublesome offensive line. The Niners won't offer as much defensive resistance, however, so don't be afraid to keep Angry Doug in your lineup. He had 30 fantasy points in his last home game against them. vs. Larry Fitzgerald vs. Indianapolis Colts Fitzgerald ranked outside the top 20 PPR wideouts last week, but I like him to push for a top-10 finish based on a matchup against the Colts. Their defense allowed 34.5 fantasy points to the Rams receivers in their opener, and this unit also surrendered a whopping 38.17 fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers at home in 2016. vs. Tyreek Hill vs. Philadelphia Eagles Hill was electric in his season opener, putting up the third-most fantasy points in PPR formats among wide receivers. Owners need to keep him in their starting lineups against the Eagles, who surrendered an average of more than 38 fantasy points a game to wideouts on the road a season ago. Hill will become a must-start receiver soon. vs. Keenan Allen vs. Miami Dolphins Allen had just 35 yards against the Broncos last week, but he found the end zone and finished with 14.5 points. He also looked no worse for wear after an ACL procedure, and an upcoming matchup against the Dolphins is very favorable. Last season, Miami's defense allowed 13.8 catches a game and the seventh-most yards to home wideouts. vs. Davante Adams vs. Atlanta Falcons Adams didn't do much in his season opener, scoring just 7.7 fantasy points on seven targets. I like him to rebound against the Falcons though, in a game that has scoreboard scorcher written all over it. Atlanta allowed the third-most fantasy points to wide receivers at home last season, and Adams beat them for 12 catches last October. Sleepers: Chris Hogan at Saints, Cooper Kupp vs. Redskins

Deep sleepers: John Brown at Colts, Sterling Shepard vs. Lions (MNF)

