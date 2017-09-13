Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Wide receivers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as David Johnson and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
Start of the Week - Doug Baldwin vs. San Francisco 49ers
Baldwin put up a stinker last week against the Packers, but he had a mere four targets while Russell Wilson ran for his life behind a troublesome offensive line. The Niners won't offer as much defensive resistance, however, so don't be afraid to keep Angry Doug in your lineup. He had 30 fantasy points in his last home game against them.
Larry Fitzgerald vs. Indianapolis Colts
Fitzgerald ranked outside the top 20 PPR wideouts last week, but I like him to push for a top-10 finish based on a matchup against the Colts. Their defense allowed 34.5 fantasy points to the Rams receivers in their opener, and this unit also surrendered a whopping 38.17 fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers at home in 2016.
Tyreek Hill vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Hill was electric in his season opener, putting up the third-most fantasy points in PPR formats among wide receivers. Owners need to keep him in their starting lineups against the Eagles, who surrendered an average of more than 38 fantasy points a game to wideouts on the road a season ago. Hill will become a must-start receiver soon.
Keenan Allen vs. Miami Dolphins
Allen had just 35 yards against the Broncos last week, but he found the end zone and finished with 14.5 points. He also looked no worse for wear after an ACL procedure, and an upcoming matchup against the Dolphins is very favorable. Last season, Miami's defense allowed 13.8 catches a game and the seventh-most yards to home wideouts.
Davante Adams vs. Atlanta Falcons
Adams didn't do much in his season opener, scoring just 7.7 fantasy points on seven targets. I like him to rebound against the Falcons though, in a game that has scoreboard scorcher written all over it. Atlanta allowed the third-most fantasy points to wide receivers at home last season, and Adams beat them for 12 catches last October.
Sleepers: Chris Hogan at Saints, Cooper Kupp vs. Redskins
Deep sleepers: John Brown at Colts, Sterling Shepard vs. Lions (MNF)
Sit 'Em
Sit of the Week - Alshon Jeffery vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Jeffery, listed as a bust last week, finished 45th in points among wideouts last week due to a tough matchup against Redskins CB Josh Norman. I have low expectations for the veteran once again, this time based on a game against a Chiefs defense that allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points to wideouts at home last season.
Sammy Watkins vs. Washington Redskins
Watkins saw fewer snaps (38) than Robert Woods (43) and Kupp (39) in their season opener, and his five targets left fantasy fans with a lot to be desired. His prospects for this week aren't good either, as Watkins will have to face the Redskins and CB Josh Norman. If you have depth at wide receiver, sitting Watkins is a good idea.
Pierre Garcon vs. Seattle Seahawks
The Seahawks allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to wideouts in Week 1, but that's what sometimes happens when you face Aaron Rodgers and the Packers on the road. Brian Hoyer and the Niners will have less luck playing in Seattle, which makes Garcon less attractive as a starter. Consider him a potential risk this week.
Eric Decker vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Decker has quite the good life. He's married to a country singer, and he even has his own reality television show. Unfortunately, he shouldn't have a spot in your fantasy lineup this week. Last season, this defense allowed the sixth-fewest points to wideouts at home ... and that was before adding stud CB A.J. Bouye in the offseason.
Kenny Golladay vs. New York Giants
Golladay was one of the top waiver-wire adds in fantasy football after his 69-yard, two-touchdown, 22.9-point performance in the season opener, but that doesn't make him a must start. In fact, I'd keep the rookie on the sidelines against a Giants defense that surrendered just five touchdown catches to opposing wideouts at home last year.
Busts: DeVante Parker at Chargers, Jordan Matthews at Panthers
Bust bewares: T.Y. Hilton vs. Cardinals, Dez Bryant at Broncos
