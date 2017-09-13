Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Running backs

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as David Johnson and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Marshawn Lynch vs. New York Jets Lynch, a bust beware last week, finished 26th among backs in PPR formats. I'm expecting a much bigger stat line from Beast Mode this week, however, as he'll face a Jets defense (see a theme?) that allowed 27.8 fantasy points to LeSean McCoy and the Bills backs in Week 1. Lynch should eat well in what will be rout in Oakland. vs. Todd Gurley vs. Washington Redskins Gurley was a star for fantasy owners a week ago, scoring 20.6 PPR points in what was a blowout win over the Colts. He should remain in fantasy lineups against the Redskins, who surrendered 11 total touchdowns and the sixth-most fantasy points (25.82 PPG) to backs on the road last season. Look for another solid performance. vs. Ty Montgomery vs. Atlanta Falcons Montgomery had a nice start to the new season, posting one touchdown and a top-10 performance among PPR runners. I see another solid total from the former wideout in a matchup against the Falcons, who struggle against pass-catching running backs (as we saw last week with Tarik Cohen). Montgomery should be active. vs. Dalvin Cook vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Cook, listed as a start 'em last week, rolled over the Saints defense for 137 scrimmage yards and 16.7 fantasy points in last Monday night's win. The impressive rookie should be in for another big workload against the Steelers, who surrendered an average of 27.73 fantasy points per contest to running backs at home last season. vs. Terrance West vs. Cleveland Browns West will see a nice workload moving forward, as the Ravens will be without Danny Woodhead (hamstring) for several weeks. While he'll share touches with Javorius Allen, who is also a startable asset this week, West will see more than his share of chances against a Browns defense that struggled against the run on the road last season. Sleepers: Jacquizz Rodgers vs. Bears, James White at Saints

Deep sleepers: Javorius Allen vs. Browns, Alvin Kamara vs. Patriots

