Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Quarterbacks

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Derek Carr vs. New York Jets Carr came through for fantasy footballers last week with two touchdowns and 18.68 points in a win over the Titans. I'd keep him in starting lineups this week too, as Carr has a tremendous matchup against the Jets. Their defense allowed 18.76 points to Tyrod Taylor last week and was pretty bad on the road last season too. vs. Ben Roethlisberger vs. Minnesota Vikings You might look at this week's matchup against the Vikings and think Roethlisberger should be a sit 'em, but I would almost never bench him at home. Since 2014 (20 games), Big Ben has scored 17 or more fantasy points 16 times including nine contests with 25-plus points. This could be a high scorer, so start Roethlisberger this week. vs. Cam Newton vs. Buffalo Bills Newton was mediocre at best last week, but he should have shaken off some of the rust and will be better for a matchup against Buffalo. The Bills defense isn't as good as it might have looked against Josh McCown and the hapless Jets offense, so don't look at their Week 1 numbers as a reason to not start Newton. I expect him to rebound. vs. Jameis Winston vs. Chicago Bears Fantasy fans will be thrilled to get their Buccaneers back in their starting lineups this week, and Winston has one of the best matchups among quarterbacks. The Bears allowed 17.94 fantasy points to Matt Ryan in their opener, and their defense allowed the third-most points (20.03 PPG) to opposing quarterbacks on the road last season. vs. Philip Rivers vs. Miami Dolphins Rivers put up a nice stat line in Denver last week, throwing three touchdown passes and finishing with 17.68 fantasy points. He should have a similar (if not better) stat line this week against the Dolphins, who surrendered 16 touchdown passes and an average of 18.03 fantasy points a game to quarterbacks on the road a season ago. Sleepers: Alex Smith vs. Eagles, Sam Bradford at Steelers

Deep sleepers: Carson Palmer at Colts, Jared Goff vs. Redskins

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Tyrod Taylor vs. Carolina Panthers Taylor had a nice stat line in his home opener, but that was against a Jets team that seems to have thrown in the towel on the season before it started. The Panthers, will no doubt serve as a much tougher obstacle. Their defense allowed just 15.06 fantasy points and 4.5 rushing yards a game to quarterbacks at home last season. vs. Matthew Stafford vs. New York Giants Stafford lit up the Cardinals at home last week, scoring 27.08 fantasy points on the strength of four touchdown passes. Unfortunately, this week's matchup in New York won't be as conducive to fantasy success. Last season, the Giants allowed six scores and an average of 12.16 fantasy points a game to opposing quarterbacks at home. vs. Trevor Siemian vs. Dallas Cowboys Siemian was impressive in a win over the Chargers, putting up three touchdowns and 22.66 fantasy points. I'd avoid the temptation to start him based on that stat line, however, as one of his scores was a rare rushing touchdown. The Cowboys also surrendered the eighth-fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks on the road in 2016. vs. Jay Cutler vs. Los Angeles Chargers Cutler is back after a short retirement, and he could turn into a viable matchup-based starter for fantasy footballers during the course of the season. This isn't one of those weeks, however, as he'll face a Chargers defense with a ferocious pass rush and one of the league's best cornerback duos. It could be a tough game for Cutler. vs. Blake Bortles vs. Tennessee Titans You might look at this week's matchup against the Titans and think it's favorable, at least based on Carr's numbers a week ago. The opposite would be true, however. In three career home games against Tennessee, Bortles has three touchdown passes. He'll also see fewer pass attempts with rookie back Leonard Fournette in the mix. Busts: Andy Dalton vs. Texans (TNF), DeShone Kizer at Ravens

Bust bewares: Dak Prescott at Broncos, Carson Wentz at Chiefs

