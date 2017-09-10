Last-minute Week 1 fantasy football news/updates

Week 1 is upon us. With team inactives set for the early games, here's all of the last-minute info you need to prepare your fantasy football lineups for the opening slate of action.

Jamison Crowder (hip) will play vs. the Eagles

This is great news, as Crowder is in a solid matchup against Philadelphia running out of the slot. He's an excellent start this week, especially in PPR formats.

Odell Beckham Jr. is traveling to Dallas but is a GAME-TIME decision

This is a good sign for OBJ owners, but puts you in a precarious spot. The best move is to put him in the FLEX and try to add a replacement from the his game or from the Monday night games: Vikings-Saints, Chargers-Broncos. Here are some currently low-owned options: Ted Ginn (29.6 percent), Alvin Kamara (23.7 percent), Cole Beasley (19.8 percent), Sterling Shepard (18 percent), Evan Engram (8.9 percent), Travis Benjamin (4 percent)

Alfred Blue is OUT, but D'Onta Foreman is ACTIVE

If both were out, Lamar Miller was going to see ALL of the touches, but as it stands, Foreman could factor in a bit. Miller is still a solid play this week even against the Jaguars stout defense, as the Texans should control the game and Tom Savage is, well, Tom Savage. Miller will see tons of volume.

Ameer Abdullah's outlook improves vs. the Cardinals

With Zach Zenner being inactive, Abdullah could now be in line for more goal-line work, though Dwayne Washington remains as a potential vulture. This will be an interesting subplot to watch play out. If Abdullah becomes the primary goal-line option, his stock will soar.

Other fantasy-relevant players OUT for Week 1:

John Ross, WR, Bengals

T.J. Yeldon, RB, Jaguars

Zach Zenner, RB, Lions

Chad Williams, WR, Cardinals

Jeremy Kerley, WR, Jets

