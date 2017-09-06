Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Quarterbacks

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as David Johnson and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Marcus Mariota vs. Oakland Raiders Mariota is one of my favorite breakout players, so of course, I'm going to have him in the start 'em portion of this column. He has a great matchup against the Raiders, who have a lot of question marks on the defensive side of the football. The Titans will lead with DeMarco Murray and the run, but Mariota will put up a nice line too. vs. Russell Wilson vs. Green Bay Packers The last time Wilson faced the Packers, he tossed five interceptions and scored a mere 5.5 fantasy points in what was a 38-10 loss. Don't let that keep you from starting him this week, however. Last season, Green Bay's defense allowed 14 touchdown passes to quarterbacks at Lambeau Field. That ranked tied for the fifth-most in the NFL. vs. Kirk Cousins vs. Philadelphia Eagles The Eagles fielded one of the worst pass defenses on the road last season, allowing an average of almost 19 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. That makes Cousins a solid choice in this NFC East contest. The Michigan State product has also averaged 19.51 fantasy points in last two home contests against Philadelphia. vs. Derek Carr vs. Tennessee Titans Carr finished last season ranked 10th in fantasy points among quarterbacks, but he still came off the board in the late rounds in drafts. If you were fortunate enough to take him, this is a good week to drive that Carr into a matchup versus the Titans. Their defense allowed the second-most points to quarterbacks at home last year. vs. Eli Manning vs. Dallas Cowboys As a diehard Cowboys fan, I know full well that Manning has had some monster fantasy starts against Dallas. He's thrown for a combined 10 touchdowns in his last four visits to the Jerry Dome, during which time he's scored 18-plus fantasy points in three of four games. If you play the quarterback matchups, consider Manning. Sleeper watch: Carson Palmer at Lions, Sam Bradford vs. Saints

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Dak Prescott vs. New York Giants This one pains me, but it's hard to like Prescott this week in what is a brutal matchup against the Giants. In two games against New York last season, the Cowboys quarterback averaged 196 passing yards and scored a combined 16.98 fantasy points. The G-Men also allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to home quarterbacks last season. vs. Philip Rivers vs. Denver Broncos Rivers has some of the best weapons he's had at the NFL level, but I'd still wait a week before starting him. That's due to a tough matchup against the Broncos, who surrendered the second-fewest fantasy points (11.63 PPG) to road quarterbacks last season. Rivers also has just five touchdown passes in his last four games against them. vs. Ben Roethlisberger vs. Cleveland Browns Here we go again! Roethlisberger averaged an unimpressive 13 fantasy points per game on the road last season, and that includes a 8.68 stinker against the Browns in Week 11. He's also thrown for two or fewer touchdowns in 10 of his 12 career starts in Cleveland, during which time he has averaged 219 passing yards and 13.9 points. vs. Joe Flacco vs. Cincinnati Bengals Flacco might be an option for fantasy fans who have Jameis Winston or Jay Cutler, but this week's matchup in Cincinnati makes him a serious risk. The veteran missed the preseason due to an injured back, and his track record in Cincinnati is troublesome. In fact, he's scored 12-plus fantasy points just once in eight career games there. vs. Tyrod Taylor vs. New York Jets Taylor has a good matchup on paper, facing a Jets defense that allowed an average of almost 18 fantasy points a game to home quarterbacks last season. However, he's coming off a bad preseason where he suffered a concussion and lost his top weapon in the pass attack (Sammy Watkins). I'd err on the side of caution with Taylor. Owners beware: Drew Brees at Vikings, Cam Newton at 49ers

