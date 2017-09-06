Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Wide receivers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as David Johnson and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Michael Crabtree vs. Tennessee Titans Crabtree has been the top fantasy wideout in Oakland for two straight seasons, and he should have a solid start to the new campaign against the Titans. While their defense has some new faces, this unit still allowed the second-most fantasy points to road wideouts last year. The Raiders could struggle to run, so look for them to pass. vs. Pierre Garcon vs. Carolina Panthers Garcon's value is on the rise after the Niners released Jeremy Kerley, and his Week 1 matchup against the Panthers makes him a fine start for fantasy fans in PPR formats. Last season, Carolina surrendered the fourth-most targets (23.6 PG), the second-most catches (15.9 PG) and the fantasy points (27.65 PPG) to opposing home wideouts. vs. Kelvin Benjamin vs. San Francisco 49ers Benjamin's draft value rose toward the end of the summer, and an opening-week matchup in San Francisco will make him an attractive starter for fantasy fans out of the gate. The Niners allowed the ninth-most targets (22.1 PG), the second-most touchdowns (12) and the ninth-most fantasy points to road wide receivers a season ago. vs. Stefon Diggs vs. New Orleans Saints Diggs is one of my favorite breakout candidates this season, and an opening week matchup against the Saints makes him a solid option across the board. Last season, New Orleans surrendered 17 touchdowns and an average of more than 24 fantasy points per game to wideouts. Their defense will also be without CB Delvin Breaux. vs. Jamison Crowder vs. Philadelphia Eagles Most fantasy fans will start Terrelle Pryor, but don't be surprised if Crowder leads all Redskins wideouts in PPR points this week. The Eagles struggled against home receivers a season ago, allowing an average of 178.3 receiving yards, 10 touchdown catches and 27.43 fantasy points to the position. I'd consider Crowder a nice flex pick. Sleeper watch: Adam Thielen vs Saints, Kendall Wright vs. Falcons

