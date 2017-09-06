Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Wide receivers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as David Johnson and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
Start of the Week - Michael Crabtree vs. Tennessee Titans
Crabtree has been the top fantasy wideout in Oakland for two straight seasons, and he should have a solid start to the new campaign against the Titans. While their defense has some new faces, this unit still allowed the second-most fantasy points to road wideouts last year. The Raiders could struggle to run, so look for them to pass.
Pierre Garcon vs. Carolina Panthers
Garcon's value is on the rise after the Niners released Jeremy Kerley, and his Week 1 matchup against the Panthers makes him a fine start for fantasy fans in PPR formats. Last season, Carolina surrendered the fourth-most targets (23.6 PG), the second-most catches (15.9 PG) and the fantasy points (27.65 PPG) to opposing home wideouts.
Kelvin Benjamin vs. San Francisco 49ers
Benjamin's draft value rose toward the end of the summer, and an opening-week matchup in San Francisco will make him an attractive starter for fantasy fans out of the gate. The Niners allowed the ninth-most targets (22.1 PG), the second-most touchdowns (12) and the ninth-most fantasy points to road wide receivers a season ago.
Stefon Diggs vs. New Orleans Saints
Diggs is one of my favorite breakout candidates this season, and an opening week matchup against the Saints makes him a solid option across the board. Last season, New Orleans surrendered 17 touchdowns and an average of more than 24 fantasy points per game to wideouts. Their defense will also be without CB Delvin Breaux.
Jamison Crowder vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Most fantasy fans will start Terrelle Pryor, but don't be surprised if Crowder leads all Redskins wideouts in PPR points this week. The Eagles struggled against home receivers a season ago, allowing an average of 178.3 receiving yards, 10 touchdown catches and 27.43 fantasy points to the position. I'd consider Crowder a nice flex pick.
Sleeper watch: Adam Thielen vs Saints, Kendall Wright vs. Falcons
Sit 'Em
Sit of the Week - Allen Robinson vs. Houston Texans
Robinson is coming off a down season in 2016, at least compared to the totals he put up in the previous campaign. And while he's still on the WR2 radar, the Penn State product is a risk this week against the Texans. Their defense allowed the third-fewest fantasy points (17.4 PPG) and the fourth-fewest yards (137 PG) to road wideouts.
T.Y. Hilton vs. Los Angeles Rams
Hilton is hard to sit, and you shouldn't consider benching him unless you have a solid alternative. Regardless, this week's matchup against the Rams and contract-year CB Trumaine Johnson isn't a favorable one. It also doesn't help Hilton's cause that he'll be catching passes from backup Scott Tolzien rather than superstar Andrew Luck.
Sammy Watkins vs. Indianapolis Colts
The Colts will be without CB Vontae Davis, but I'm still concerned about Watkins. The Rams will no doubt lean on Todd Gurley and the run, and coach Sean McVay isn't likely to take lots of chances downfield with Jared Goff. Indianapolis also surrendered the 10th-fewest fantasy points (21.05 PPG) to road receivers last season.
Jeremy Maclin vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Maclin figures to be one of the Ravens' most targeted wideouts this season, but he's a tough sell for fantasy fans in a tough matchup against a Bengals defense that allowed the 10th-fewest fantasy points to road wide receivers (20.3 PPG) last year. What's more, Maclin didn't have a chance to develop chemistry with Joe Flacco in camp.
Kenny Britt vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Britt posted 1,000-plus yards and finished 26th in fantasy points among wideouts a season ago, but this week's matchup against the Steelers is one you want to avoid. Pittsburgh's defense was tough on home wideouts a season ago, allowing the third-fewest fantasy points (17.63 PPG) to the position ... and that was without CB Joe Haden.
Owners beware: Alshon Jeffery at Redskins, Jordan Matthews vs. Jets
It's not too late to play NFL Fantasy! Join or create a league for FREE.
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Have a burning question on anything fantasy related? Tweet it to @Michael_Fabiano or send a question via Facebook!