Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Tight ends

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as David Johnson and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Zach Ertz vs. Washington Redskins Ertz could turn out to be one of the better late-round steals in fantasy drafts. I'd start him this week against the Redskins, who have allowed Ertz to beat them for double-digit catches and 100-plus yards in two of their last three meetings. The Skins also surrendered almost six catches (5.9) a game to road tight ends just last year. vs. Delanie Walker vs. Oakland Raiders This is a bad week for tight end matchups, so I'd rather give fans validation for solid starters than throw darts at Jermaine Gresham, George Kittle and Vance McDonald. As a result, I have Walker listed as a start 'em based on a favorable home game against the Raiders. Last season, Oakland allowed 8.92 points a game to tight ends. vs. Kyle Rudolph vs. New Orleans Saints Much like Walker, Rudolph is a tight end that owners know to start in most weeks. While the Saints weren't terrible against the position last season, their defense has been known to surrender a lot of points in the past. This unit will also be down a starting cornerback in Delvin Breaux, which is good for all of Minnesota's pass catchers. vs. Jason Witten vs. New York Giants Witten has faced the Giants 14 times in Dallas during his career, and he's scored nine or more fantasy points 13 times (PPR scoring systems) including six with 20-plus. He's also posted 10 games with at least 10 catches. Big Blue also surrendered an average of 7.5 catches and nine fantasy points a game to home tight ends last season. vs. Charles Clay vs. New York Jets If you're in a deeper league or looking for a sleeper in a DFS lineup, don't be afraid to take a chance on Clay. The Bills lack playmakers in the pass attack with Sammy Watkins and Robert Woods no longer in the mix, so Clay should see more than his normal share of the targets. He also has a favorable home matchup against the Jets. Sleeper watch: Jared Cook at Titans, Zach Miller vs. Falcons

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Eric Ebron vs. Arizona Cardinals Ebron is a popular sleeper in fantasy circles this season, but I fear he'll have a tough start to the season in Detroit's home opener against the Cardinals. Last season, Arizona's defense allowed an average of two catches, 18.4 yards a game and an average of just 3.34 fantasy points a game to home tight ends. Keep Ebron on the bench this week. vs. Jack Doyle vs. Los Angeles Rams If you have read this entire column, you'll see an obvious trend ... I am avoiding most Colts offensive skill position players. That includes Doyle, who also faces a tough road matchup against the Rams. Their defense allowed just 3.9 catches per game, one touchdown and an average of 5.53 fantasy points to road tight ends for 2016. vs. Martellus Bennett vs. Seattle Seahawks Bennett will no doubt be active in a lot of fantasy lineups this week, but don't be surprised if he fails to put up a solid stat line against the Seahawks. Last season, their defense surrendered the sixth-fewest catches (4.0 PG), one touchdown and the fourth fewest fantasy points (5.96 PPG) to opposing home tight ends. Owners beware. vs. Coby Fleener vs. Minnesota Vikings Fleener was a disappointment for fantasy fans a season ago, finishing 12th in points among tight ends. While he should be better with a year of experience in the Saints offense under his belt, I'd avoid him in what is a tough matchup against the Vikings. Their defense allowed just two touchdown catches to road tight ends in 2016. vs. Antonio Gates vs. Denver Broncos Gates will go down as one of the greatest tight ends in fantasy football, but the torch is soon to be passed (if it hasn't been already) to Hunter Henry. The veteran also has a bad matchup this week in Denver, as the Broncos surrendered just one touchdown and an average of six fantasy points per game to road tight ends last year. Owners beware: Jordan Reed vs. Eagles, Austin Hooper at Bears

