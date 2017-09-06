Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Kickers

vs. Dwayne Allen vs. Oakland Raiders Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as David Johnson and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings. Select An Option... Quarterbacks Running Backs Wide Receivers Tight Ends Defense Kickers

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Dan Bailey vs. New York Giants Bailey is one of the top kickers in the world of fantasy football, so it's no surprise to see him listed as a start 'em based on this weekend's NFC East clash against the rival Giants. Big Blue was tied for the third-most field goals allowed from 30-39 yards, and allowed an average of 8.13 fantasy points to home kickers a season ago. vs. Sebastian Janikowski vs. Tennessee Titans The Raiders-Titans contest could turn into a scoreboard scorcher, which would mean lots of opportunities for Janikowski to produce for fantasy owners. Ranked 13th in points among kickers a season ago, Sea Bass is still a free agent in more than 70 percent of NFL.com leagues heading into Week 1. If you lack a booter, he's a good option. vs. Caleb Sturgis vs. Washington Redskins The Redskins had an odd split against kickers a season ago, allowing the fourth-fewest points per game (6.38 PPG) on the road as opposed to eight points per game on their home field. That makes Sturgis, who finished fourth in fantasy points among kickers in 2016, an even more atttractive option. He's a free agent in lots of leagues, too. vs. Brandon McManus vs. Los Angeles Chargers McManus finished a modest 15th in fantasy points among kickers a season ago, but he's still a viable option for fantasy owners based on a matchup against the Chargers. The then San Diego franchise was one of the worst teams in the NFL against home kickers a season ago, surrendering the most fantasy points (10.38 PPG) to the position. Sleeper watch: Ka'imi Fairbairn vs. Jaguars, Kai Forbath vs. Saints

Sit' Em vs. Sit of the Week - Adam Vinatieri vs. Los Angeles Rams Vinatieri has long been one of the best kickers in the NFL (and fantasy football), but it's hard to trust him behind an offense that could struggle to move the football with Scott Tolzien under center. The Rams were also tough on opposing kickers a season ago, allowing an average of just 5.63 to the position during games at the L.A. Coliseum. vs. Wil Lutz vs. Minnesota Vikings Lutz emerged as one of the top fantasy kickers last season, and he'll not doubt put up another nice campaign with Drew Brees and the Saints offense ahead of him. With that said, Lutz could struggle in the opener against a Vikings defense that surrendered an average of fewer than seven fantasy points a game to road kickers in 2016. vs. Cairo Santos vs. New England Patriots Santos finished 10th in fantasy points among kickers a season ago, making him a viable No. 1 option at the position across the board. Unfortunately, his Week 1 matchup in New England is a difficult one. The Patriots were one of the toughest home teams in the NFL against kickers last year, allowing an average of just 6.75 points. vs. Blair Walsh vs. Green Bay Packers Walsh is back on the fantasy football radar, signing with the Seahawks (ironically) in the offseason and taking over the kicking duties from Stephen Hauschka. While he'll have some fantasy appeal when the matchup is favorable, this isn't one of those weeks. The Packers allowed seven points per game to road kickers in 2016. Owners beware: Phil Dawson at Lions, Chandler Catanzaro at Bills

It's not too late to play NFL Fantasy! Join or create a league for FREE.

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Have a burning question on anything fantasy related? Tweet it to @Michael_Fabiano or send a question via Facebook!