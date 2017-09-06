Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Defenses

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as David Johnson and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars The Texans defense will be back at full strength with the return of superstar J.J. Watt, and this week's matchup against the Jaguars makes this unit a must start. Blake Bortles has thrown the second-most interceptions in the league (51) since 2014, and his brief preseason "demotion" makes Houston's defense even more attractive. vs. Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets The Jets might have the weakest offense in the entire league, at least on paper, so the Bills defense is going to be one of the more popular streaming options in fantasy football. Last season, opposing defenses averaged 10.94 fantasy points a game against them ... and that was with far more talented options in the pass attack. vs. Los Angeles Rams vs. Indianapolis Colts The Rams defense ranked 24th in fantasy points a season ago, but their opening-week matchup against the Colts makes them a terrific option in fantasy leagues. That's due to the presence of Scott Tolzien, who will replace Andrew Luck under center. In nine career games, Tolzien has two touchdown passes and seven interceptions. vs. Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns The Steelers improved their defense with the addition of CB Joe Haden, and a matchup against the Browns is a favorable one. Last season, defenses averaged the third-most fantasy points (10.63 PPG) against them. Also, quarterback DeShone Kizer is a rookie and will no doubt have some nerves in his first start at the NFL level. Sleeper alert: Falcons D/ST at Bears, Panthers D/ST at 49ers

Sit' Em vs. Sit of the Week - New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys The Giants have one of the most talented defenses in the entire league, but an upcoming matchup in Dallas makes this unit a less attractive option in fantasy leagues. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys were one of the toughest teams for opposing fantasy defenses to score against last season (3.19 PPG), so I'd keep Big Blue benched. vs. Seattle Seahawks vs. Green Bay Packers I get it, you drafted the Seahawks to be your week in and week out starting fantasy defense. But that doesn't change the fact that this unit is a major risk ahead of a road game at Lambeau Field against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Last year, defenses averaged the sixth-fewest fantasy points (4.5 PPG) against Green Bay. vs. Arizona Cardinals vs. Detroit Lions The Cardinals will have a bit of a new look on defense this season, and an opening week road matchup against the Lions isn't a favorable one from a fantasy perspective. Matthew Stafford and Detroit's offense weren't kind to defenses a season ago, as their opponents put up an average of just 5.44 fantasy points per contest. vs. Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Redskins The Eagles had one of the six best defenses in fantasy football last season, but an upcoming road matchup against Kirk Cousins and the Redskins makes this unit a questionable option. Defenses failed to put up good numbers against this offense a season ago, scoring an average of 5.44 fantasy points a game. Avoid these birds. Owners beware: Chiefs D/ST at Patriots (TNF), Vikings D/ST vs. Saints (MNF)

