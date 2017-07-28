Brandin Cooks moves up in Fabiano's updated mock

With the turn of the calendar to September and the start of the regular season just a few weeks away, the fantasy football chatter is heating up across the NFL landscape. Who will be the biggest bust? (Matt Ryan). Who will make the biggest rookie impact? (Leonard Fournette). Which player's value is on the rise? (Kareem Hunt). Knowledge is power of course, and knowing which players to draft and when to draft them is paramount to your championship hopes. So is practicing your draft strategies, and you can do that right here are NFL.com as mock drafts are open! I'll give you a look into how those mocks might look with a mock of my own, as I continue the tradition of ramping up the draft content as we get deeper and deeper into the summer months.

While the first round of this draft hasn't changed that much, at least aside from the whole Ezekiel Elliott suspension situation, you will see some serious movers and shakers over picks 11-50 (I'm looking at you, Dalvin Cook, Tyreek Hill and Martavis Bryant). So grab your favorite summertime beverage, kick up your feet by the pool or hot tub and read about how the first 10 rounds of your upcoming fantasy football draft could look. Or not. There will be plenty more mock drafts to come!

This mock draft is based on NFL.com's standard 10-team leagues with a basic (non-PPR) scoring system that rewards four points for touchdown passes and six points for all other touchdowns scored.

Round 1

1. David Johnson, RB, Arizona Cardinals: Johnson recorded 2,000-plus scrimmage yards and 20 total touchdowns last season, scoring more fantasy points but all but three quarterbacks. He's also made it known that his goal for this season is to finish with 1,000 rushing and receiving yards.

2. Le'Veon Bell, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers: Bell missed four games last season due to suspension/rest, but he still finished fourth in fantasy points among backs. He also ranked second in fantasy points a game (20) behind Johnson, as his versatile skill set makes him an elite option.

3. Antonio Brown, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers: Brown has posted 371 catches for 4,816 yards with 35 touchdowns over the last three years, and he's finished no worse than sixth in fantasy points among wideouts in four straight seasons. He's durable as well, missing just one game since 2013.

4. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons: Jones had some down weeks last season, but he also had the second-most top-10 finishes among wideouts based on points. While the offense will look a bit different under offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, Jones will continue to produce for owners.

5. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, New York Giants: Last season, Beckham put up a career-best 101 catches with 1,300-plus yards and double-digit touchdowns for the third time in his three-year NFL career. I don't see his numbers dropping, even with Brandon Marshall and Evan Engram in the mix.

6. LeSean McCoy, RB, Buffalo Bills: McCoy ranked fourth in fantasy points among running backs last season, and he'll remain the offensive centerpiece under new head coach Sean McDermott. He'll also have less competition for backfield touches in the absence of Mike Gillislee (Patriots).

7. A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals: Green was on pace to finish fifth in fantasy points among wideouts before he went down with an injured hamstring last season, so don't let his finish (34th) fool you. The veteran out of Georgia remains a top-10 overall selection in fantasy drafts.

8. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Evans was a targets machine (173) en route to a career season that included personal bests in receptions (96), yards (1,321) and touchdowns (tie, 12). Even with the addition of DeSean Jackson and rookie O.J. Howard, Evans is still a first-rounder.

9. Melvin Gordon, RB, Los Angeles Chargers: Gordon tied for fourth among runners in red-zone touches (57) and eighth in fantasy points in what was a breakout season. The Bolts didn't take a running back but took three offensive linemen in the NFL draft, which is great news for Flash.

10. Devonta Freeman, RB, Atlanta Falcons: Freeman went from the top-scoring running back in fantasy football (2015) to sixth last season, but he scored just 13.3 fewer points in standard leagues. At age 25 and heading into a contract campaign, he should produce another terrific season.

Round 2

11. Jordy Nelson, WR, Green Bay Packers: The Comeback Player of the Year in fantasy football, Nelson posted 1,257 yards and a career-best 14 scores last season. He's now recorded a combined 27 touchdowns in his last 32 regular-season games, and his quarterback is the best in the NFL.

12. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints: Thomas experienced a bump after the Saints traded Brandin Cooks to New England, a move that left 117 targets and a boatload of fantasy points up for grabs. He's in a good position to equal or surpass his impressive rookie totals.

13. Jay Ajayi, RB, Miami Dolphins: Ajayi put up career bests across the board last season, and he did it despite seeing seven or fewer carries in his first four games while behind Arian Foster. He also rushed for an NFL-high 783 yards after contact, and his volume should increase.

14. DeMarco Murray, RB, Tennessee Titans: Murray has ranked no worse than seventh in fantasy points among runners three times in the last four years. He's underrated, both on the field and in fantasy land, and should be considered a surefire top-15 selection in most seasonal leagues.

15. Dez Bryant, WR, Dallas Cowboys: Bryant scored eight times in 13 games and finished in the top 10 in points at the position five times during what was an up and down season in the stat sheets. While he had more value with Tony Romo at the helm, Bryant remains a firm second-rounder.

16. Jordan Howard, RB, Chicago Bears: Howard rushed for 100 yards seven times as a rookie, and he did it on a team that had Matt Barkley as it's leading passer. Mike Glennon is considered an upgrade, right? Howard also led all rookies in yards per attempt and yards after contact.

17. Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams: Gurley was the biggest running back bust in fantasy football, but he's young at 22 and there's hope in the form of new coach and offensive mind Sean McVay. The Rams should also be better on their offensive line, adding All-Pro Andrew Whitworth.

18. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars: The first rookie off the board in this mock, Fournette will be a featured runner for the Jaguars right out of the gate. An explosive playmaker in college, he should find success even if the offensive line isn't considered "top notch."

19. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys: Elliott was better than all but five fantasy quarterbacks as a rookie, but a six-game suspension heading into 2017 has dropped him a full 16 spots compared to previous mock drafts. If you do take Zeke, you'll need to draft some serious backfield depth.

20. T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts: Hilton led the NFL with 1,448 receiving yards, which is impressive when you consider the number of stud wideouts in the NFL. His lack of touchdowns (his career best in just seven) is what keeps Hilton from being picked higher in fantasy drafts.

Round 3

21. Doug Baldwin, WR, Seattle Seahawks: Baldwin's numbers dropped almost across the board last season compared to his 2015 totals, but he still finished 10th in points among all wideouts. While he's not among the top-five elite at his position, Baldwin is a borderline No. 1 wideout.

22. Rob Gronkowski, TE, New England Patriots: Gronkowski is a beast when he's on the football field, but the big man has missed 24 games over the last five seasons including most of the 2016 campaign. He is back at 100 percent health, however, and his potential is hard to overlook.

23. Brandin Cooks, WR, New England Patriots: Cooks' move to New England is a lateral one, as he goes from Drew Brees to Tom Brady. The Patriots offense has more mouths to feed than the Saints, however, so a potential decrease in Cooks' overall fantasy production should be expected.

24. Amari Cooper, WR, Oakland Raiders: Cooper saw small increases in catches and yardage compared to his rookie season, but he scored just five times and finished in the top 10 in points among wideouts three times. His potential in a solid offense makes him well worth a look here.

25. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans: Nuk exploded in the faces of fantasy fans last season, but he's now considered a prime rebound candidate. Based on his talent, not to mention the trade of Brock Osweiler and addition of quarterback Deshaun Watson, Hopkins is a top-30 pick.

26. Demaryius Thomas, WR, Denver Broncos: Thomas had a bad season in the stat sheets, and he still finished 19th in points among wideouts. With Mike McCoy back as the team's offensive coordinator, I like D.T. to rebound in 2017. Maybe not to an elite level, but he'll be better.

27. Isaiah Crowell, RB, Cleveland Browns: Crowell finished 14th in fantasy points among running backs last season, and he could be even better in 2017. That's due to the additions of Kevin Zeitler and J.C. Tretter to a Cleveland offensive line that could become one of the NFL's best.

28. Kareem Hunt, RB, Kansas City Chiefs: Hunt's draft value went through the roof when the Chiefs lost Spencer Ware to an injured knee. In fact, I now see him as a top-30 overall pick who could push Fournette as the best rookie running back in fantasy football. Believe in the hype.

29. Marshawn Lynch, RB, Oakland Raiders: He's back ... this time, in Silver & Black. There's pros and cons, but Beast Mode will be running in a productive offensive behind one of the better run-blocking lines in the NFL. Barring injuries, I'd project him to score eight-plus times.

30. Terrelle Pryor, WR, Washington Redskins: Pryor finished in the top 20 in fantasy points among wideouts in Cleveland a season ago, and now he's in a better passing offense with a huge upgrade at quarterback in Kirk Cousins. He has the potential to post career highs across the board.

Round 4

Miller might not see the same number of touches this season compared to 2016, but he'll still be a fine No. 2 running back for fantasy fans.Jeffery will be motivated to produce in what is another contract year, and the recent trade of Jordan Matthews opens up over 100 targets.Robinson was a major bust in fantasy circles a season ago, but his numbers did improve once Doug Marrone took over as the team's head coach.Crabtree's yardage totals don't pop off the stat board, but he's scored 17 touchdowns since 2015 and finished higher than Cooper last season.A lot of folks are afraid to select Hyde in their fantasy football drafts. I'm not one of them, at least not if he falls into the fourth or fifth round.The Vikings offensive line is a cause for some concern, but Cook has all the tools needed to be a three-down runner at the NFL level.The Bengals backfield is crowded to be certain, but the rookie should pass Jeremy Hill and Giovani Bernard on the depth chart. I'll take the risk right here.I get it. Rodgers isn't going to last this long in most drafts that don't involve "experts." But his position has a big supply and small demand.Allen has missed most of the last two seasons due to injuries, but he's worth a roll of the dice here based on his potential for big numbers.The rookie will see more touches than Jonathan Stewart , most notably in the passing game, and could record 1,200-plus scrimmage yards.

Round 5

Round 6

Round 7

Kelce will be hard pressed to duplicate the reception and yardage totals he posted a season ago, but he's still a top-four fantasy tight end.The surprising release of Jeremy Maclin will push Hill's targets and fantasy value upward. This kid is one of the league's brightest playmakers.Montgomery's arrow is pointing upward as he's now locked into the starting role in Green Bay, but rookies Jamaal Williams and Aaron Jones loom.Bryant scored 15 total touchdowns in his first 21 games before being suspended last season. His upside is huge in Pittsburgh's pass attack.Watkins should be motivated to produce big totals in what is now a contract year, but Jared Goff will need to step up for him to make a major impact.Like Thomas, I think Sanders will have a much better season under McCoy than he did under Rick Dennison in 2016. He's in the WR2 conversation.Tate has recorded 1,000-plus yards in two of his last three seasons and should be considered one of the better No. 3 wideouts in fantasy football This is the round of the tight end run, as Olsen follows Kelce and Reed. He remains a threat to post 900-1,000 yards in the Panthers passing game.How do you make Brady an even better fantasy quarterback? You give him Cooks to go along with a host of incumbent playmakers in the pass attack.Diggs has plenty of value entering his third NFL season and could be a steal at this point in drafts. Target him as a No. 3 fantasy wideout with upside.

Round 8

Round 9

Round 10

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Have a burning question on anything fantasy related? Tweet it to @Michael_Fabiano or send a question via Facebook!