2017 fantasy sleepers, bargains, breakouts and more

We are in the Information Age, friends.

Whether you're looking for which place kicker won an NFL MVP (Mark Moseley, 1982), why cilantro tastes like soap to me (it could be genetic) or what is covfefe (?), it's all right at your fingertips. So is the case in fantasy football. Each season, you'll be able to find more predictions, rankings, prognostications and articles to sort through and absorb. So in an effort to give you the information you want in its simplest form, here's a list of my top 10 breakouts, sleepers, deep sleepers, bargains and busts for the upcoming NFL campaign ... all in one column. These lists will be updated throughout the offseason, into training camp and right up to the start of the new season, so be sure to check back often for updates.

Note: Each list is ranked based on my latest Top 200 list.

Breakouts

1. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars: Fournette should pass Chris Ivory and T.J. Yeldon on the Jaguars depth chart and push for high No. 2 running back value during his rookie season.

2. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers: McCaffrey could record 50-plus receptions as a rookie, and he's no stranger to running in between the tackles from his time at Stanford, either.

3. Isaiah Crowell, RB, Cleveland Browns: The Browns have built one of the best offensive lines in the entire NFL, so look for Crowell to record his first 1,000-yard campaign of his NFL career.

4. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings: Cook figures to lose some work to Latavius Murray, but the Vikings didn't move up in Round 2 in the draft to put him in a complementary role as a rookie.

5. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals: Mixon has the tools of both Jeremy Hill and Giovani Bernard, but all in one back. He should lead the Bengals in backfield touches during his rookie season.

6. Terrelle Pryor, WR, Washington Redskins: DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon are gone, so Pryor should see plenty of targets next season. Kirk Cousins is a massive upgrade at quarterback, too.

7. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs: Hill might not match last season's touchdown totals, but he's going to see far more targets in the pass attack with Jeremy Maclin no longer on the team.

8. Sammy Watkins, WR, Buffalo Bills: Watkins, who is in a contract year, should be motivated to stay out of the trainer's room and fill up the stat sheets as he looks to secure a future deal.

9. Bilal Powell, RB, New York Jets: Powell should see more work than Matt Forte, who is no longer an elite fantasy running back at his extended age. Powell showed real flashes last season, too.

10. Stefon Diggs, WR, Minnesota Vikings: Diggs needs to avoid injuries, but he has a 1,000-yard upside as the No. 1 wide receiver in Minnesota. The talent is there for Diggs to make a major impact.

Sleepers

1. Kenneth Dixon, RB, Baltimore Ravens: The Ravens have a crowded backfield, but Dixon could move into a prominent role once he returns from a four-game suspension to begin the 2017 campaign.

2. Willie Snead, RB, New Orleans Saints: The departure of Brandin Cooks will open up more opportunities in the pass attack for Snead, which makes him a far more valuable asset in fantasy land.

3. Samaje Perine, RB, Washington Redskins: Perine should have a shot to unseat Rob Kelley atop the Redskins depth chart during training camp, so he's a runner to watch in the summer months.

4. Kareem Hunt, RB, Kansas City Chiefs: Spencer Ware is projected to remain the top running back in Kansas City, but Hunt will no doubt push for a prominent role in this backfield as a rookie.

5. C.J. Prosise, RB, Seattle Seahawks: Eddie Lacy has been anything but reliable over the last two seasons, and Prosise showed flashes of potential as a rookie. He'll be a PPR asset regardless.

6. Corey Coleman, WR, Cleveland Browns: The Browns added veteran Kenny Britt during the offseason, but Coleman still has the most statistical upside of any wide receiver on that entire roster.

7. Breshad Perriman, WR, Baltimore Ravens: Perriman impressed during offseason camps, and will see more chances after the retirement of Steve Smith Sr. The Jeremy Maclin signing does lower Perriman's stock a bit, though.

8. Quincy Enunwa, WR, New York Jets: Enunwa is in a great position to post career bests across the board as the No. 1 wideout for Gang Green. A 1,000-yard season wouldn't be a major surprise.

9. DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins: Parker, now in his third NFL campaign, should be allowed every chance to meet and exceed his expectations. He's also taken steps to improve his health.

10. Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles: Wentz has upgraded offensive weapons with the additions of Alshon Jeffery, Torrey Smith and LeGarrette Blount to go along with Jordan Matthews and Zach Ertz.

Deep sleepers

1. Jamaal Williams, RB, Green Bay Packers: Ty Montgomery is the projected starter in Green Bay, but Williams could etch out a role as the team's power back. He's well worth a late-round choice.

2. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints: Rushing opportunities will be few and far between for Kamara, but he could become a decent PPR asset if coach Sean Payton uses him like Darren Sproles.

3. Zay Jones, WR, Buffalo Bills: Jones should see more than his share of targets in the Buffalo pass attack as the projected starter opposite Watkins. The rookie could push for 50-60 receptions.

4. Joe Williams, RB, San Francisco 49ers: I'm not jumping off the Carlos Hyde bandwagon, but Williams has drawn praise from his coaches and is a nice fit for the offense of coach Kyle Shanahan.

5. Ted Ginn Jr., WR, New Orleans Saints: Ginn, who has scored 14 touchdowns in the last two seasons, could put up some big numbers (at times) as the new deep threat for quarterback Drew Brees.

6. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams: Woods, who returns to Los Angeles (he attended USC), could lead the Rams in targets and receptions. Don't expect huge totals, but Woods is draftable late.

7. Kevin White, WR, Chicago Bears: We haven't seen much from White, who has missed most of his first two seasons due to injuries, but talent and potential targets make him a late-round choice.

8. J.J. Nelson, WR, Arizona Cardinals: Nelson doesn't have as much value as Larry Fitzgerald or John Brown, but he's a field stretcher who showed some flashes of potential during last season.

9. Robby Anderson, WR, New York Jets: Anderson figures to see a much more prominent role in New York's pass attack, making him worth a late-round look regardless of the quarterback situation.

10. Jonathan Williams, RB, Buffalo Bills: Williams could work into the backfield more often with Mike Gillislee out of the mix, though his role will be limited unless LeSean McCoy is injured.

Bargains

1. Golden Tate, WR, Detroit Lions: Tate finished 23rd in fantasy points among wide receivers last season, and he now projects to see even more targets with Anquan Boldin no longer on the team.

2. Ameer Abdullah, RB, Detroit Lions: Fantasy fans might be scared of Abdullah due to his proneness to injuries, but he's worth drafting as a flex starter as Detroit's projected No. 1 runner.

3. Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona Cardinals: Fitzgerald, who will be 34 when next season starts, has produced two straight seasons with 140-plus targets, 100-plus catches and 1,000-plus yards.

4. Frank Gore, RB, Indianapolis Colts: Despite his extended age, Gore ranked 12th in fantasy points at the position last season and has now rushed for 1,000-plus yards five times since 2011.

5. Doug Martin, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Martin should return to his role as the lead running back in Tampa Bay once he returns from a three-game suspension. He's worth a middle-round choice.

6. Pierre Garcon, WR, San Francisco 49ers: Now with the Niners, Garcon should be a targets monster as the unquestioned top option for Shanahan. He's going too late in mock drafts right now.

7. Eric Decker, WR, free agent: Reports suggest Decker should be fine for training camp in his return from both shoulder and hip surgeries. Now the question is ... where will he be playing?

8. Cam Newton, QB, Carolina Panthers: Newton is coming off a disappointing campaign and will drop in drafts, but the Panthers added help to the offensive line and more weapons in the offense.

9. Tyrod Taylor, QB, Buffalo Bills: Taylor has been a top-10 fantasy quarterback in each of the last two seasons, but he still sticks until the late rounds. He's a great bargain in most drafts.

10. Andy Dalton, QB, Cincinnati Bengals: Dalton finished 12th in fantasy points among quarterback last season, and now he has a healthy A.J. Green, Tyler Eifert along with rookies Joe Mixon and John Ross.

Busts

1. Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles: There are a lot of mouths to feed in Philadelphia's offense, and Jeffery has yet to prove that he can be a reliable No. 1 wide receiver in the league.

2. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers: Injuries have dogged Allen in each of the last two seasons, and the Bolts have even more legitimate pass catchers with the addition of Mike Williams.

3. Eddie Lacy, RB, Seattle Seahawks: Lacy is projected to start for the Seahawks, but will he finish? He's dealt with injuries in recent seasons, and Thomas Rawls and Prosise will see touches.

4. Mark Ingram, RB, New Orleans Saints: Ingram has almost no chance to finish anywhere near 10th in fantasy points among running backs again after the additions of Adrian Peterson and Kamara.

5. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers: I'm expecting a regression in the 12 touchdown catches Adams scored last season. Don't draft him based on his 2016 seventh-place finish among wideouts.

6. Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots: With the addition of Cooks and the return of a healthy Rob Gronkowski, Edelman's target share in the Patriots offense is going to decline ... bigly.

7. Brandon Marshall, WR, New York Giants: Don't draft Marshall based on his name value ... there's little chance he returns to top-20 status with Odell Beckham Jr. in the Giants pass attack.

8. Jeremy Hill, RB, Cincinnati Bengals: Hill, who has rushed for 20 touchdowns in the last two seasons, is now worth little more than a late-round choice with the addition of Mixon in the draft.

9. Latavius Murray, RB, Minnesota Vikings: Murray rushed for 12 touchdowns last season in what was a great situation in Oakland. Now in Minnesota, he'll share carries (at best) with Dalvin Cook.

10. O.J. Howard, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Don't let all the NFL draft hype fool you ... Howard has very little chance to make a fantasy impact as a rookie in what is a loaded Buccaneers pass attack.

