Best 2017 fantasy bye week replacements: RBs

Good preparation is the key to any successful venture. Fantasy football is no different. Eventually you know that you're going to have to figure out how to survive without some of your star players. While you can't control injuries, you can plan on how to work around the dreaded bye weeks. To help you in that endeavor, we've compiled a handy cheat sheet on which players have potentially favorable matchups based on last season's fantasy points against.
A word of caution: using FPA as a planning tool can be deceiving. Teams change over the course of a season whether through free agency and the draft or with coaching changes. A defense's ranking from last season might not resemble that same unit's fortunes this year. Consider it just one tool in your toolbox when assembling a winning fantasy team.
The replacement players listed are those likely to be available in the late rounds of fantasy drafts or on the waiver wire.
Week 5
Teams: Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos, New Orleans Saints, Washington Redskins
Players: Tevin Coleman, Devonta Freeman, C.J. Anderson, Mark Ingram, Matt Jones, Robert Kelley
Replacement options: Giovani Bernard (v. BUF), Kenneth Dixon/Terrance West/ Danny Woodhead (at OAK), DuJuan Harris/ Tim Hightower (at IND), Paul Perkins (v. LAC), Bilal Powell (at CLE), Robert Turbin (v. SF)
Week 6
Teams: Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks
Players: LeSean McCoy, Giovani Bernard, Jeremy Hill, Ezekiel Elliott, Eddie Lacy, C.J. Prosise, Thomas Rawls
Replacement options: Alfred Blue (v. CLE), Kenyan Drake (at ATL), DuJuan Harris/ Tim Hightower (at WAS), Derrick Henry (v. IND), Matt Jones/ Rob Kelley (v. SF), Jalen Richard/ DeAndre Washington (v. LAC), Theo Riddick (at NO), Charcandrick West (v. PIT)
Week 7
Teams: Detroit Lions, Houston Texans
Players: Ameer Abdullah, Theo Riddick, Lamar Miller
Replacement options: Devontae Booker (at LAC), Giovani Bernard (at PIT), Derrick Henry (at CLE), Dion Lewis/James White (v. ATL), Darren McFadden/Alfred Morris (at SF), Christine Michael/Ty Montgomery (v. NO), Charles Sims (at BUF), T.J. Yeldon (at IND)
Week 8
Teams: Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams, New York Giants, Tennessee Titans
Players: David Johnson, Christine Michael, Ty Montgomery, Chris Ivory, T.J. Yeldon, Todd Gurley, Shaun Draughn, Paul Perkins, Shane Vereen, DeMarco Murray, Derrick Henry
Replacement options: Giovani Bernard (v. IND), Ka'Deem Carey/ Jeremy Langford (at NO), Ryan Mathews/ Darren Sproles (v. SF), Jerick McKinnon (at CLE), Bilal Powell (v. ATL), Theo Riddick (v. PIT), Jalen Richard/ DeAndre Washington (v. at BUF), Jonathan Williams (v. OAK)
Week 9
Players: Jordan Howard, Isaiah Crowell, Duke Johnson, Melvin Gordon, Latavius Murray, Jerick McKinnon, Rex Burkhead, Dion Lewis, James White, Le'Veon Bell
Replacement options: Cameron Artis-Payne/ Fozzy Whittaker (v. ATL), Alfred Blue (v. IND), Kenyan Drake (v. OAK), Andre Ellington (at SF), Bilal Powell (v. BUF), C.J. Prosise/ Thomas Rawls (v. WAS), Charles Sims (at NO)
Week 10
Teams: Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, Oakland Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles
Players: Kenneth Dixon, Terrance West, Danny Woodhead, Spencer Ware, Charcandrick West, Jalen Richard, DeAndre Washington, Ryan Mathews, Darren Sproles
Replacement options: Knile Davis (at IND), Shaun Draughn/Paul Perkins/ Shane Vereen (at SF), Daniel Lasco (at BUF), Darren McFadden/ Alfred Morris (at ATL), Jerick McKinnon (at WAS), Theo Riddick (v. CLE), Robert Turbin (v. PIT), Jonathan Williams (v. NO), T.J. Yeldon (v. LAC)
Week 11
Teams: Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Players: Jonathan Stewart, Frank Gore, Robert Turbin, Jay Ajayi, Matt Forte, Bilal Powell, Carlos Hyde, Jacquizz Rodgers, Charles Sims
Replacement options: Kenneth Farrow (v. BUF), Derrick Henry (at PIT), Matt Jones/ Rob Kelley (at NO), Daniel Lasco (v. WAS), Dion Lewis/ James White (at OAK), C.J. Prosise/ Thomas Rawls (v. ATL), Jonathan Williams (at LAC), T.J. Yeldon (at CLE),
Marcas Grant is a fantasy football editor for NFL.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarcasG.