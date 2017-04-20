Best 2017 fantasy bye week replacements: QBs

Good preparation is the key to any successful venture. Fantasy football is no different. Eventually you know that you're going to have to figure out how to survive without some of your star players. While you can't control injuries, you can plan on how to work around the dreaded bye weeks. To help you in that endeavor, we've compiled a handy cheet sheet on which players have potentially favorable matchups based on last season's fantasy points against.
A word of caution: using FPA as a planning tool can be deceiving. Teams change over the course of a season whether through free agency and the draft or with coaching changes. A defense's ranking from last season might not resemble that same unit's fortunes this year. Consider it just one tool in your toolbox when assembling a winning fantasy team.
The replacement players listed are those likely to be available in the late rounds of fantasy drafts or on the waiver wire.
Week 5
Teams: Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos, New Orleans Saints, Washington Redskins
Players: Matt Ryan, Trevor Siemian, Drew Brees, Kirk Cousins
Replacement options: Sam Bradford (at CHI), Joe Flacco (at OAK), Josh McCown (at CLE), Brock Osweiler (v. NYJ) Ryan Tannehill (v. TEN)
Week 6
Teams: Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks
Players: Tyrod Taylor, Andy Dalton, Dak Prescott, Russell Wilson
Replacement options: Sam Bradford (v. GB), Joe Flacco (v. CHI), Tom Savage (v. CLE), Ryan Tannehill (at ATL)
Week 7
Teams: Detroit Lions, Houston Texans
Players: Matthew Stafford, Tom Savage
Replacement options: Josh McCown (at MIA), Ryan Tannehill (v. NYJ)
Week 8
Teams: Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams, New York Giants, Tennessee Titans
Players: Carson Palmer, Aaron Rodgers, Blake Bortles, Jared Goff, Eli Manning, Marcus Mariota
Replacement options: Sam Bradford (at CLE), Joe Flacco (v. MIA), Mike Glennon (at NO), Josh McCown (v. ATL), Tyrod Taylor (v. OAK), Carson Wentz (v. SF)
Week 9
Players: Mike Glennon, Brock Osweiler, Philip Rivers, Sam Bradford, Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger
Replacement options: Joe Flacco (at TEN), Eli Manning (at LAR), Carson Palmer (at SF), Tom Savage (v. IND), Tyrod Taylor (at NYJ)
Week 10
Teams: Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, Oakland Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles
Players: Joe Flacco, Alex Smith, Derek Carr, Carson Wentz
Replacement options: Mike Glennon (v. GB), Eli Manning (at SF), Tom Savage (at LAR), Tyrod Taylor (v. NO)
Week 11
Teams: Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Players: Cam Newton, Andrew Luck, Ryan Tannehill, Josh McCown, Brian Hoyer, Jameis Winston
Replacement options: Sam Bradford (v. LAR), Joe Flacco (at GB), Mike Glennon (v. DET)
Marcas Grant is a fantasy football editor for NFL.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarcasG.