Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Tight ends

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the weekly NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. All starts and sits are based on standard scoring leagues. Obvious fantasy starters like David Johnson and Antonio Brown will not be featured. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Zach Ertz vs. Dallas Cowboys Ertz didn't pan out as our start of the week, as his 3.3 fantasy points against the Giants was his worst stat line since Week 12. I like him to rebound against the Cowboys, who have allowed six scores and more than nine fantasy points a game to tight ends this season. Dallas might also be resting some defensive starters in this game. vs. Martellus Bennett vs. Miami Dolphins Bennett might have produced just 19 yards in last week's game against the Jets, but he did score a touchdown for the second time in his last three games. I'd keep him active against the Dolphins, who have surrendered four touchdowns and an average of more than 12 fantasy points a game to tight ends over the last four weekends. vs. Charles Clay vs. New York Jets Do I fear that starting Clay might be a case of chasing fantasy points? Yes, but he has found the end zone four times in his last three contests. What's more, he's facing a Jets defense that has surrendered seven touchdowns and the most fantasy points (16.2 PPG) to tight ends. I'd still fire up Clay in this AFC East contest. vs. Eric Ebron vs. Green Bay Packers Ebron is coming off a solid performance against the Cowboys, scoring 9.3 fantasy points in a Monday night loss. He should continue to see his share of targets against the Packers in what is a very meaningful game for both teams. Green Bay has allowed five scores and an average of 8.1 fantasy points a game to tight ends. vs. Coby Fleener vs. Atlanta Falcons This might not be a popular choice, but Fleener is a streamable option if you're in need at the tight end position. That's due to a fabulous matchup against the Falcons, who have allowed eight touchdowns and the fifth-most fantasy points (9.7 PPG) to tight ends. Fleener also beat them for 109 yards, one score and 16.9 points in Week 3. Sleeper watch: Jared Cook at Lions, Vernon Davis vs. Giants

Sit' Em vs. Sit of the Week - Jason Witten vs. Philadelphia Eagles Witten scored a touchdown last week on a pass from Dez Bryant, but it was his first visit to the end zone since Week 9. He is also one of several Dallas starters who could see limited snaps in a meaningless game against the Eagles. Even if he sees a full complement, Philadelphia has not been too kind to opposing tight ends. vs. Gary Barnidge vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Barnidge put up a respectable 8.3 fantasy points the last time he played the Steelers (Week 11), but that was because he scored his only touchdown of the year in that game. The Steelers defense has allowed just 6.4 points to tight ends since Week 13, and Barnidge's best scoring output in that span is 4.2. Leave him on the bench. vs. Hunter Henry vs. Kansas City Chiefs Henry put up a big fat goose egg in last week's loss to the Browns, and things don't figure to get much better when the Chargers host the Chiefs. Kansas City is playing for a division title and a potential No. 1 seed in the AFC, and their defense has given up the third-fewest fantasy points (4.6 PPG) to opposing tight ends in 2016. vs. C.J. Fiedorowicz vs. Tennessee Titans Fiedorowicz was a fantasy "thing" earlier in the season, but the bloom is now off his rose. He's scored fewer than five points in each of his last four games, and Ryan Griffin has seen more work at the position in recent weeks. Fiedorowicz also has a tough matchup against the Titans, who have allowed just four touchdowns to tight ends. vs. Dion Sims vs. New England Patriots Sims, listed as a sit 'em last week, posted one fantasy point after scoring at least one touchdown in three of his previous four contests. Fantasy fans should keep him on the bench against the Patriots, who have surrendered just three touchdowns and an average of six fantasy points per contest to opposing tight ends this season. Owners beware: Dwayne Allen vs. Jaguars, Jermaine Gresham at Rams

