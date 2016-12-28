Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Running backs

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the weekly NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. All starts and sits are based on standard scoring leagues. Obvious fantasy starters like David Johnson and Antonio Brown will not be featured. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.

Select An Option... Quarterbacks Running Backs Wide Receivers Tight Ends Defense Kickers

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Mark Ingram vs. Atlanta Falcons Ingram has been almost impossible to predict at times this season, but we do know that he has a good track record against the Falcons. In fact, he's scored double-digit fantasy points in each of his last four games against this NFC South rival. Ingram also has a shot to rush for 1,000 yards for the first time in his career at the NFL level. vs. LeGarrette Blount vs. Miami Dolphins Blount has scored a ridiculous 17 rushing touchdowns this season (the most since LeSean McCoy in 2011), and I like his chances to produce in what is an important game for the Patriots. With a win, New England clinches the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The Dolphins have also allowed an average of 22.9 points to runners since Week 13. vs. Thomas Rawls vs. San Francisco 49ers Rawls suffered an injured shoulder last weekend against the Cardinals, but he is slated to be fine when the Seahawks travel to San Francisco. No team in the league has been more generous to opposing running backs than the Niners (28.0 PPG), so Rawls should be able to put up a double-digit performance in this NFC West contest. vs. Jacquizz Rodgers vs. Carolina Panthers The Buccaneers have placed Charles Sims on injured reserve, and Doug Martin has left the team and will not be active this weekend. That leaves Rodgers to see a large workload when the Bucs face the Panthers in Tampa Bay. Back in Week 5, Rodgers totaled 129 scrimmage yards against this NFC South opponent. vs. Tevin Coleman vs. New Orleans Saints Coleman put up a solid stat line last week with 135 scrimmage yards and one touchdown in a win over the Panthers, and I like him as a flex starter in the finale against the Saints. Over their last three games, this defensive unit has allowed four different runners to finish with double-digit fantasy points. Coleman is well worth a look. Sleeper watch: Bilal Powell vs. Bills, Chris Ivory at Colts

Sit' Em vs. Sit of the Week - Jeremy Hill vs. Baltimore Ravens The Ravens and Bengals have nothing to play for but AFC North pride this week, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see Hill's snaps cut as he continues to deal with an injured knee. Last week, Rex Burkhead bettered Hill in snaps (49/13) and touches (16/7). The Ravens have also been tough on runners this season, so keep Hill on the bench. vs. Jay Ajayi vs. New England Patriots Ajayi was a statistical beast one week ago, but you have to wonder if he sees a full workload against the Patriots. The Dolphins have already clinched a postseason berth, and Ajayi is dealing with a sore shoulder. What's more, the Patriots have surrendered the fewest fantasy points (14.8 PPG) to opposing running backs this season. vs. Ty Montgomery vs. Detroit Lions Montgomery put up a stinker in last week's win over the Vikings, and he'll be tough to trust in an important NFC North matchup against the Lions. You might not know it, but Detroit has surrendered just seven total touchdowns and the eighth-fewest fantasy points (15.7 PPG) to running backs. At best, Montgomery is a viable PPR flex option. vs. Rob Kelley vs. New York Giants Kelley is dealing with a sore knee, which could be the reason his yards-per-attempt average (3.4) has taken a nose dive in the last five weeks. Even if he suits up against the Giants, there's a chance that "Fat Rob" could see his workload decreased since he is at less than 100 percent. The Giants have been tough on running backs, too. vs. Alfred Blue vs. Tennessee Titans Blue put up a nice stat line against the Bengals last week in the absence of Lamar Miller, but can he do it against the Titans? Their defense has allowed just six rushing touchdowns to running backs all season long, and the position has scored an average of just 14.9 points against them. Blue is a flex starter at best this weekend. Owners beware: Jonathan Stewart at Buccaneers, Zach Zenner vs. Packers

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Have a burning question on anything fantasy related? Tweet it to @Michael_Fabiano or send a question via Facebook!