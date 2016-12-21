Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Defenses

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the weekly NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. All starts and sits are based on standard scoring leagues. Obvious fantasy starters like David Johnson and Antonio Brown will not be featured. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos These aren't the days of Peyton Manning and an explosive Broncos offense, it's the Trevor Siemian era (for better or worse) ... and that's good news for the Chiefs defense. The opposition has averaged 11.5 fantasy points against Denver over the last four weeks, and that includes a 15-point performance from Kansas City in Week 12. vs. New England Patriots vs. New York Jets The Patriots rank a middle-of-the-road 14th in fantasy points among defenses this season, but this unit has produced 12 or more points in two of the last three weeks. That hot streak should continue against Bryce Petty and the Jets, who have been one of the best matchups for opposing defenses. Look for New England to produce. vs. Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals The Seahawks defense ranks outside of the top 10 in fantasy points at the position, but this unit is still a virtual must start ahead of this week's game against Carson Palmer and the Cardinals. Opposing defenses have thrived in the stat sheets when facing Arizona this year, averaging the fifth-most fantasy points (8.6 PPG) overall. vs. San Diego Chargers vs. Cleveland Browns Do yourself a favor and start the Chargers defense this holiday weekend, as the decision should help win your the gift of a fantasy championship. That's due in large part to a matchup versus the Browns, as opposing defenses have averaged almost 14 fantasy points a game against them. Bolt for the wire now to grab San Diego. Sleeper watch:

Packers defense vs. Vikings, Titans defense at Jaguars

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Indianapolis Colts vs. Oakland Raiders The Colts defense shocked the world with an 18-point performance in a win over the Vikings, but I'd avoid the temptation to chase those points. That's due in large part to a matchup against the Raiders. Opposing defenses have averaged a mere 2.7 fantasy points per game when facing Oakland, which is the lowest in the league. vs. Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons Carolina's defense has improved in recent weeks, as it's averaged 13 fantasy points over its last two games. Regardless, an upcoming matchup against Matt Ryan and the Falcons makes this a difficult team to promote. Opposing defenses have scored an average of just three fantasy points per contest against Atlanta this season. vs. Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers The Vikings defense has gone from fantasy hero to zero, scoring minus-1 point last week and a combined 15 points over the last four weeks. Things don't figure to improve in a road date against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, either. Since Week 12, opposing defenses have scored an average of 0.75 points against Green Bay. vs. Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills Miami, listed as a start 'em last week, produced 21 fantasy points in a win over the hapless Jets. While that's a great total, owners should expect a major decline in production ahead of a matchup in Buffalo. The Bills have been like Ebenezer Scrooge when it comes to defensive points, allowing just 4.4 points per game. Owners beware:

Ravens defense at Steelers, Lions defense at Cowboys

