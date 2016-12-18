LeSean McCoy continues fantasy dominance

Welcome to "Committee Meetings," the running back portion of our weekly Targets/Touches column! Every Monday we'll recap the week that was among running backs and preview the outlook for the upcoming slate.

With Week 15 nearly in the books, it's time to dive into some backfield breakdowns. We saw some familiar names among the top running back performers including LeSean McCoy and DeMarco Murray while guys like Robert Turbin and Ryan Mathews surprisingly cracked the the top 10 for the week. Some of the bigger disappointments of the week include Adrian Peterson and Jay Ajayi, and below we'll try to figure out how to value these running backs going forward. That's enough small talk for now ... more on those backs and every other team's backfield below.

Note: The Opportunity Report is a living document and will be updated with the results of every game until after the Monday night game concludes. If you're looking for backfield touches data on a team and they aren't here yet, check back later.

Arizona Cardinals



ARI RBs Week 15 (NFL.com)

With another 100 yards from scrimmage in Week 15, David Johnson has now reached the century mark in 14 straight contests. He also punched in two touchdowns, you know, for good measure. Johnson, who reached 800 receiving yards on Sunday is now just 62 yards shy of 2,000 scrimmage yards for the season and has 17 total touchdowns. He has a tough matchup against the Seahawks next week, but he managed 113 rush yards against Seattle in Week 7. For the sake of all that is good in the world, leave him in your lineup for the fantasy championship.

Atlanta Falcons



ATL RBs Week 15 (NFL.com)

Holy Devonta Freeman! After gaining a mere 18 total yards a week ago, Freeman shredded the league's worst run defense and finished as the highest scoring fantasy running back of Week 15. His 155 total yards and three trips to the end zone netted him 31.5 fantasy points crushing the hopes and dreams of anyone facing him in the fantasy playoffs. He'll look to keep rolling against the Panthers next week, but don't expect another three-touchdown game. For those who started Tevin Coleman in a plus matchup, well the result wasn't great. Coleman did see 16 touches but wasn't nearly as hot as Freeman, gaining just 66 total yards. He'll be a low-end flex play next week.

Baltimore Ravens



BAL RBs Week 15 (NFL.com)

The Baltimore backfield has been unpredictable the last few weeks and it remained that way on Sunday. Following last week's coming out party for rookie Kenneth Dixon, it was Terrance West who came out of the gate hot. West racked up 122 scrimmage yards by the end of the game and finished as a top-15 fantasy back in standard scoring. West also out-snapped Dixon by a count of 26 to 15. Dixon, who is known for his pass-catching ability, didn't haul in a single reception in the game. But he did score a touchdown despite just 36 rushing yards. The Ravens backs will both be risky plays next week against the Steelers, mainly because of their unpredictable usage.

Buffalo Bills



BUF RBs Week 15 (NFL.com)

LeSean McCoy, one of the best running backs in the league, tore apart one of the worst run defenses in the league. Not a surprise. McCoy has been an elite fantasy running back all season, and his dominant performance on Sunday only solidified that status. Although, it was somewhat concerning to see Mike Gillislee score early on, but McCoy made up for it later. Still, Gillislee's usage in the red zone could limit McCoy's ceiling, but it didn't in Week 15. Obviously, McCoy is a must-start next week against the Dolphins.

Chicago Bears



CHI RBs Week 15 (NFL.com)

In frigid conditions, the Bears hung with the Packers thanks in part to Jordan Howard's consistency. He did have a scare in the first half when he went to the locker room with an injury, but returned shortly after. The rookie running back chipped away the entire game, and scored on a nine-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter as the icing on the cake for his fantasy owners. Howard is simply seeing too much playing time to leave on the fantasy bench and is clearly the centerpiece of the Bears offense. He'll be a low-end RB1 next week against the Redskins.

Cincinnati Bengals



CIN RBs Week 15 (NFL.com)

Against the Steelers, Jeremy Hill did about enough to justify starting him in fantasy. He plodded his way to 50 total yards on 21 carries which should not be considered "good," but he did score a touchdown to save some face. He also got banged up later in the game and only had two touches in the fourth quarter. Rex Burkhead got some work as a change-of-pace back and saw his share of red-zone opportunities but didn't do much with them. Hill has a tough matchup next week against the Texans and should be considered a low-end RB2 in that game.

Cleveland Browns



CLE RBs Week 15 (NFL.com)

Did you start Duke Johnson? No, probably not. So it's irrelevant that he posted 93 yards against the Bills. Welp. Isaiah Crowell was a complete disaster after 100-plus yards last week. Hopefully you didn't chase the points. Robert Griffin III actually led the Browns in rushing and scored the team's only touchdown himself. None of these players are going to help you next week against the Chargers.

Dallas Cowboys



DAL RBs Week 15 (NFL.com)

All of the Ezekiel Elliott, please. The kid blew the doors off of the Bucs defense on his way to 188 yards from scrimmage and a score. His performance on Sunday night was likely one that sealed the deal for many fantasy matchups. Zeke is one of the more entertaining running backs to watch on the field and for his antics, which included a jump into a Salvation Army pot in the back of the end zone.

Denver Broncos



DEN RBs Week 15 (NFL.com)

The Broncos run game remains one of the worst in the league. Neither Justin Forsett nor Devontae Booker can be considered fantasy options going forward. They're a lost cause in an offense that has rushed the ball a combined total of 25 times over the last two games.

Detroit Lions



DET RBs Week 15 (NFL.com)

With Theo Riddick out for the second straight game, the Lions relied on Dwayne Washington and Zach Zenner again. Unfortunately, neither back did much of anything. Washington averaged just 2.2 yards per carry while Zenner out-produced him on fewer touches. The Lions backfield is a situation to avoid until/if Riddick gets healthy. The Lions face the Cowboys next week.

Green Bay Packers



GB RBs Week 15 (NFL.com)

The Packers officially named Ty Montgomery a running back earlier this week, just in time for his biggest eruption of the season. The converted wide receiver ran all over the Bears defense on Sunday to the tune of 162 yards and two touchdowns on just 16 carries. The fact that James Starks was ruled out instilled more confidence in Montgomery as a fantasy option for volume purposes, and man did it pay off. Christine Michael also got in on the action with a 42-yard touchdown run of his own, proving that he is indeed still woke. Montgomery will be a high-end RB2 next week when the Packers face the Vikings.

HOU RBs Week 15 (NFL.com)

Lamar Miller capped off a mediocre day of rushing with a fourth-quarter touchdown, so that was nice. He dominated touches out of the backfield but averaged just 2.9 yards per carry. Still, the touchdown was enough for him to finish as the RB11 heading into the Sunday night game with 14.9 fantasy points. He did get banged up late in the game and limped off to the sideline. It doesn't sound like a severe injury according to Bill O'Brien's interview after the game but his status will need to be monitored ahead of Week 16. Miller will be a low-end RB1 against the Bengals next week if he's healthy.

Indianapolis Colts



IND RBs Week 15 (NFL.com)

Frank Gore's incredibly consistent season continued on Sunday against the Vikings. The Colts fed the veteran runner 30 touches, and he rushed for over 100 yards. In a sick twist of fate, Robert Turbin vultured two touchdowns from Gore in the game. TWO! Gore's final line would have looked a lot better had he scored, but his every week flex value held steady at least. Gore will be a high-end flex next week against the Raiders, while Turbin's usage is too minimal to rely upon outside the deepest of leagues or in DFS formats.

Jacksonville Jaguars



JAX RBs Week 15 (NFL.com)

For the sake of all humanity, hopefully your Week 15 didn't rely upon the production of the Jaguars backfield. First of all, Chris Ivory was active for the first time in two weeks, so any volume-based flex value that T.J. Yeldon may have had was completely destroyed. Yeldon got the majority of the playing time and actually led the Jaguars with a sad 34 receiving yards. When your quarterback totals 92 passing yards in four quarters, the head coach probably deserves to be fired. That happened. Don't even think about using either Ivory or Yeldon next week.

Kansas City Chiefs



KC RBs Week 15 (NFL.com)

Spencer Ware put up another average performance against a tough Titans rush defense on Sunday. He remains the clear-cut primary back, but he's struggled with efficiency for several weeks now. The worst part about Ware all season has been his lack of scoring, but he's provided a safe floor for several weeks. Alex Smith ran in a touchdown on his own in the game too, so Ware has fallen victim to vulturing for two straight weeks now (it was Charcandrick West last week). Ware will be a low-end flex play next week against the Broncos.

Los Angeles Rams



LA RBs Week 15 (NFL.com)

There was next to nothing working in Todd Gurley's favor ahead of his Week 15 matchup. The Rams were working with an interim head coach, had a short week with the Thursday night game and had to travel to Seattle to deal with the 12s. If you expected something more from Gurley, who has been terrible this season, you should probably reconsider how you spend your free time. There's one glimmer of hope left for Gurley as he faces the 49ers next week.

Miami Dolphins



MIA RBs Week 15 (NFL.com)

Jay Ajayi was a bust on Saturday against the Jets. He's actually had a pretty mediocre run over the last few weeks with just a single double-digit fantasy game since Week 10. It's not entirely his fault as the offensive line remains banged up and Ryan Tannehill is out. Ajayi did get a goal-line look against the Jets but was unable to punch it in. Miami didn't need much of a run game anyway with Matt Moore slinging four touchdown passes on just 18 attempts. Ajayi can't be considered anything more than a flex play next week against the Bills.

Minnesota Vikings



MIN RBs Week 15 (NFL.com)

Adrian Peterson was an absolute dud in his return from a knee injury. And you can't say we didn't warn you. The Vikings were the league's worst rushing offense coming into the week, and their output on Sunday only confirmed how bad the team really is at running the ball. Even in a favorable matchup against the Colts, Peterson couldn't get anything going. To his credit he only had six rush attempts because the game script fell out of favor almost immediately. Nobody from the Vikings backfield is playable in fantasy next week against the Packers.

New England Patriots



NE RBs Week 15 (NFL.com)

LeGarrette Blount posted a season-low 31 rush yards against the Broncos, but fortunately for fantasy owners he scored his 15th touchdown of the year. It was Dion Lewis who emerged as the best Patriots' running back on Sunday, logging 104 total yards on 20 touches including 18 rush attempts. No New England running back played more than 38 percent of the team's offensive snaps, hinting that #Belitricks may be making a comeback. Still, Blount remains the most reliable fantasy option in New England but Lewis can be considered a flex play next week against the Jets given his usage uptick.

New Orleans Saints



NO RBs Week 15 (NFL.com)

Revenge narratives should not be overlooked. In this case, it was Tim Hightower who faced his former team and scored two touchdowns against them despite being inefficient on the ground otherwise. Mark Ingram out-touched and out-played Hightower but the team's lead back was pulled in a goal-line situation in the fourth quarter and was visibly upset about the decision on the sideline. In other news, Travaris Cadet, who had just six touches in the game, scored a receiving touchdown. This is one of the more frustrating committee backfields around and there's virtually no clarity as to how it will play out in Week 16.

New York Giants



NYG RBs Week 15 (NFL.com)

The Giants backfield was absolutely atrocious against the Lions on Sunday. Paul Perkins led the way with 56 total yards, while Rashad Jennings laid an egg despite 18 rush attempts. Gross is the only way to describe it, really. Shane Vereen was not a factor either. The Giants play the Eagles next on Thursday night. Don't even consider using anyone from this backfield in what is likely your fantasy championship.

New York Jets



NYJ RBs Week 15 (NFL.com)

The storyline all week revolved around Matt Forte's knee injury, and it seemed unlikely that he would play at all. Alas, the Jets made him active and he was dubbed the "starter" sending Bilal Powell fantasy owners into a frenzy before the game. But Powell ended up dominating playing time with an 83 percent share of offensive snaps. He made the most of his 27 touches too, and was a monster in PPR formats with 11 receptions. He'll be a high-end RB2 play next week against the Patriots, while Forte is no longer a fantasy option.

Oakland Raiders



OAK RBs Week 15 (NFL.com)

After a few games where the Raiders featured Latavius Murray as a primary back, they reverted to their early season ways and mixed in a few other guys Sunday. DeAndre Washington suited up for the first time in weeks and he and Jalen Richard rotated in behind, sapping Murray's volume upside. Murray still ran with a purpose averaging 6.2 yards per carry and totaling 92 yards against the Chargers. Murray will have low-end RB1 value next week against the Colts, while the other members of the Oakland committee aren't fantasy relevant.

Philadelphia Eagles



PHI RBs Week 15 (NFL.com)

If Ryan Mathews had any doubters out there, he shut them up on Sunday. Against the best run defense in the NFL, Mathews toted his 20 carries for 120-plus yards, a touchdown and a two-point conversion. With Darren Sproles and Wendell Smallwood both out, Mathews' volume was virtually guaranteed. It should remain that way next week too, making the Eagles veteran back a high-end RB2 against the Giants on Thursday night.

Pittsburgh Steelers



PIT RBs Week 15 (NFL.com)

For the high bar that Le'Veon Bell has set for himself over the last month or so, his production on Sunday was just about average. But average for Bell is still RB1-status in fantasy. He used up all of his touchdowns last week when he scored three against the Bills, so he didn't get into the end zone in Week 15. Still, his 131 total yards are enough to feel great about. Bell has a tough matchup against the Ravens next week, but he's a no-brainer must-start in fantasy championship week.

San Diego Chargers

SD RBs Week 15 (NFL.com)

With Melvin Gordon out, Kenneth Farrow split work with Ronnie Hillman against the Raiders. Both backs were ineffective from a fantasy standpoint, but Farrow proved to be the volume play as predicted. Still, his first career start was not an impressive one with just 53 total yards on 17 touches. He will likely bounce back next week when the Chargers play the Browns. For now, we'll call Farrow a high-end flex option in that game. Hillman only played on 24 percent of the Chargers' snaps compared to Farrow's 75 percent share, so he won't be a viable fantasy option next week.

San Francisco 49ers



SF RBs Week 15 (NFL.com)

Carlos Hyde ran well against the Falcons but the game script fell out of favor early on with Atlanta piling on a 21-0 lead in the first quarter. His 77 total yards would have been decent as a low-end flex but a lost fumble negated two fantasy points from his total line, leaving him with 5.2 on the day. It was a letdown following his 200-yard game last week, but we're also talking about one of the worst offenses in the league. Hopefully Hyde can get back on track against the Rams in Week 16.

Seattle Seahawks



SEA RBs Week 15 (NFL.com)

Despite his 'Action Green' Color Rush uniform, Thomas Rawls was not about that action, boss, on Thursday night against the Rams. He had five runs that went for negative yardage including four of his final five carries. The Rams, as poorly as they have played this year, seemed to snuff out the Seahawks' running plays before they had time to develop. Rawls will be a risky play next week against the Cardinals.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers



TB RBs Week 15 (NFL.com)

Doug Martin struggled to get anything going against the Cowboys on Sunday night. He had posted two straight games with a touchdown despite his lack of efficiency (2.9 ypc for the season), but failed to score against Dallas in a game that fell out of favor for the Bucs' ground attack. Martin remains a volume-upside low-end RB2 for Week 16 against the Saints. Charles Sims, who logged just six total touches, should not be considered a fantasy option for Week 16 matchups.

Tennessee Titans



TEN RBs Week 15 (NFL.com)

DeMarco Murray dominated in terms of playing time and touches against the Chiefs. He put up another huge fantasy day with 141 yards from scrimmage, doing work both on the ground and as a receiver. The one thing Murray didn't do was score a touchdown. That honor was given to Derrick Henry, twice. Henry only played 16 snaps in the game (compared to Murray's 50) but punched in two scores and because of that he was a top-10 fantasy running back. It's frustrating for Murray's owners but they have to be satisfied with his 14.1 standard points anyway. Murray remains an elite option next week against the Jaguars, while Henry will be a low-volume boom-or-bust desperation-play.

Matt Franciscovich is an associate fantasy writer/editor for NFL.com. Follow him on Twitter @MattFranchise